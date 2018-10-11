Editor’s Note: To have an event featured, visit tinyurl.com/PostRegisterEvents. Coverage requests can be emailed to news@postregister.com. Items are printed at the discretion of our editors.
Tie one on
The Snake River Cutthroats will host a fly-tying demonstration by local expert Justin Barnard from 7 p.m.-8 p.m. Tuesday at Tap-N-Fill, 1494 Milligan Rd. For ages 21 and over. Information: snakerivercutthroats.org.
Cyclocross Series
On Saturday, the Magic Valley Cyclocross Series begins with a race at Frontier Field in Twin Falls. Races will be held Oct. 20 at Dierkes Lake and Nov. 3 at Rock Creek Park in Twin Falls. Several categories will be offered. Go to Facebook magicvalleycx.
Gnarly Bear Endurance Run
On Saturday, the Gnarly Bear Endurance Run and Kelly Canyon Countdown will be held at Kelly Canyon Ski Resort. The event features 12.5k, 25k and 50k runs, along with a pasta feed on Friday. The Countdown will include used ski and snowboards for sale and discounted prices for season passes and quadkards.
Boulderfest
On Saturday, the Dierkes Boulderfest will be held at Shoshone Falls and Dierkes Lake Park east of Twin Falls from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. The festival-style gathering will include a friendly competition in the morning, crag cleanup event in the afternoon and gear giveaway in the evening. Go to Dierkes Boulderfest on Facebook.
Audubon meeting
On Oct. 18, the Snake River Audubon Society holds its monthly meeting featuring Bonnie and Steve Altshuld, of Island
Park, who visited Ecuador in January 2018. The couple traveled down birding routes above Quito and in the Amazon River system. The meeting begins at 7:15 p.m. at the Idaho Falls Public Library. The public is invited. Email kit619@centurylink.net.
Game processing
On Oct. 20 and Oct. 27, Full Circle Education will hold two four-hour workshops on field dressing game on the 20th and butchering and processing game on the 27th, both starting at noon in Victor. Cost is $40 each or $70 for both. Go to www.tetonfullcircle.org.
Ski club party
On Oct. 26, the Idaho Falls Ski Club will hold its kickoff party at 6 p.m. at the Snow Eagle Brewing. Free to members, $15 for non-members. Go to IFSC Season Kick-Off Party on Facebook.
Ski swap
The Idaho Falls Ski Club will hold its annual Ski Sale & Fest on Nov. 9 and 10 at Pinecrest Even Center, 560 E. Anderson. There will be an early bird session from 6 p.m.-7 p.m. Nov. 9, followed by regular hours from 7 p.m.-10 p.m. Nov. 9 and 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Nov. 10. Admission is $10 for the early bird session and $2 for the regular sessions. Information: https://ifskiclub.com/ski-sale-fest/.
Snowmobile party
On Nov. 3, Boondockers host the showing of “Boondockers 15” film at the Colonial Theater from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. The program raises funds for winter search and rescue and the Make-A-Wish foundation. Go to Colonial Theater ticket sales online.