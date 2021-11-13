The popular Southern Valley Trail system south of Victor just got a bit more convenient after a new vault toilet was installed last week.
The project was pushed through by the Mountain Bike the Tetons group with an Idaho Parks and Recreation trails program grant. Several other groups pitched in to make it happen, including Teton Valley Trails and Pathways, HAPI Trails, Inc, Teton County Idaho, the city of Victor, and the Caribou-Targhee National Forest Teton Basin Ranger District.
The Southern Valley multi-use trails offer hiking, mountain biking, cross-country skiing, snowshoeing and fat biking. Dogs are not allowed on the trails from Dec. 1 to April 15. Most start out near the Mike Harris Campground.
I personally have only been there in the winter, but was impressed with the variety of options. I saw as many fat bikers on the trails as cross-country skiers. Many of the trails are fun single tracks that wind through the forest. Other trails are groomed tracks on dirt roads.
To learn more about this fun area for the coming winter play season, go to tvtap.org.
--
Teton Valley Trails and Pathways announced last week that it is developing a handful of new trails for cross-country skiers and snowshoers at the Teton Reserve golf course east of state Highway 33 in Driggs. The new trails at Teton Reserve golf course are set to have four different loops adding up to about 4.3 miles in total. The organization plans to groom the trails three times per week.
“After your ski or walk, you can enjoy a warm or cold beverage in their clubhouse and use the restroom facilities,” according to Teton Valley Trails and Pathways announcement. “The clubhouse will be open during their normal business hours.”
The organization also grooms at least six different areas, including the Teton Canyon Road and other Teton Valley trails each winter. They ask trail users to purchase a season trail sticker to pay for grooming equipment and the people who operate it. Find the stickers at tvtap.org/trail-stickers.
The additional trails are making Teton Valley a go-to place for cross-country skiing each winter.
---
The local outdoor recreation group, Idaho Alpine Club, is having its membership renewal party from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday (Nov. 18) at the Idaho Brewing Co. The party is a good opportunity to rub shoulders with potential outdoor buddies and make future plans to play outside. It’s also a good opportunity to eat some free pizza. Non-vaccinated folks are asked to wear a mask.
The organization plans several trips during the year for hiking, backpacking, biking, climbing, camping and other activities. The group also offers monthly presentations on outdoor subjects by people who’ve been there and done that. Joining up with the club is a bargain: $20 for an individual and $25 for a family.
It was through connections made at the Idaho Alpine Club many years ago that I learned to rock climb, climbed the Grand Teton, and hiked many of the region’s trails.