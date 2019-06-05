Yellowstone park to close Mount Washburn Trail
Yellowstone National Park announced it will close the Mount Washburn Trail and trailhead parking lot at Dunraven Pass for reconstruction work Aug. 6 through 27.
The trail and trailhead is located 4.5 miles north of Canyon Junction.
“The closure is necessary for public safety and will include the replacement of a deteriorated multi-tiered log crib that structurally supports the trail,” a park news release said. A helicopter will deliver log pilings to the work site.
The Mount Washburn Trail from Chittenden Road will remain open.
Crane festival poster winner selected
The winning poster to represent the Greater Yellowstone Crane Festival was submitted by Teton Valley artist, Helen Seay.
Seay’s winning design was chosen from 28 entries.
The artwork will be used on posters, ads and merchandise leading up to and at the Greater Yellowstone Crane Festival held this year Sept. 16 to 21.
“We are so grateful for all of the artists who shared their time and talent by entering the poster design contest,” festival organizers said in announcing the winner. Artwork from all the poster entries will be on display during the festival.
Take Me Fishing Trailer events scheduled
The Idaho Department of Fish and Game’s Take Me Fishing Trailer has several events scheduled for June in eastern Idaho.
The trailer has gear and bait, and people who register at the trailer can fish without a license. Fish and Game staff will be on hand to teach and help beginners.
The trailer will be at Blacktail at Ririe Reservoir from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday; Ashton Reservoir from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 15, Portneuf Wellness Complex in Pocatello from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. June 18 and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 22.