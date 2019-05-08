Morel mushroom hunters invited to meeting
The Bridger-Teton National Forest will be holding an open house for morel hunters to answer questions and pass out information at the Bondurant Elementary School gym in Bondurant, Wyo., at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Forest officials are expecting an influx of morel harvesters in the burned areas following last summer’s huge Roosevelt fire south of Bondurant. Morel mushrooms often thrive in recent burn areas during spring.
“In order to reduce resource impacts and support all forest users, commercial mushroom harvest areas have been designated within the Roosevelt fire boundary,” the Forest Service said in a news release.
Harvesters are allowed 3 gallons of mushrooms per day for personal use without a permit. Commercial harvesters (gathering more than 3 gallons per day) are required to purchase a $300 permit. Permits are available at Jackson, Big Piney, and Pinedale ranger districts.
“The Bridger-Teton National Forest would like to remind users to use caution when traveling in recently burned areas due to stump holes, snags, and loose soil or rocks,” the news release said. “Also, users are reminded to make sure they know where mushroom harvesting is allowed, and be extra mindful of private property within the mushroom harvest areas.”
BLM seeks nominations to Resource Advisory Councils
The Bureau of Land Management is seeking public nominations for open positions on its citizen-based committees that assist in making recommendations on public land management issues.
The BLM maintains four Resource Advisory Councils in Idaho in Boise, Twin Falls, Idaho Falls and Coeur d’Alene. Each group consists of 10 to 15 members representing diverse interests in the communities. Members serve for three-year terms.
“Resource Advisory Councils provide the BLM with vital ideas and input on current issues, concerns and proposals, and enable us to engage local communities and stakeholders to improve our management of public lands,” said John Ruhs, BLM Idaho State Director. “Resource Advisory Councils offer individuals who are interested in and care about public lands an opportunity to learn more about how BLM manages them and to meet, get to know and interact with other members of their communities with different perspectives.”
People can nominate themselves or others to serve on the councils.
Each of BLM Idaho’s four councils has different positions open in the following categories:
Category One – Representatives of organizations associated with energy/mineral development; federal grazing permit holders; the timber industry; transportation or rights-of-way; off-highway vehicles users; and commercial and developed outdoor recreation.
Category Two – Representatives of archeological and historic organizations; dispersed recreation users; wild horse and burros organizations; and nationally or regionally-recognized environmental organizations.
Category Three – Representatives of state, county or local elected office; Indian tribes located within or adjacent to the area for which the council is organized; academicians employed in natural resource management or natural sciences; employees of a state agency responsible for management of natural resources; and the public at large.
The Idaho Falls District has four positions open in Category 1, three positions in Category 2, and three positions in Category 3. For more information, contact Sarah Wheeler at 208-524-7550.
Yellowstone opens South Entrance on Friday
Yellowstone National Park announced the opening of the South Entrance at 8 a.m. Friday to the public.
The road will be open, weather permitting, from the South Entrance to West Thumb, Lake Village to West Thumb, West Thumb to Old Faithful and Tower Junction to Tower Fall.
Current road status can be found on the park’s website at www.nps.gov/yell/planyourvisit/parkroads.htm or by calling 307-344-2117.
Presentations planned on Yellowstone volcano activity
U.S. Geological Survey scientist-in-charge of the Yellowstone Volcano Observatory, Mike Poland, will host two public events to talk about how they monitor the Yellowstone Volcano.
The presentations will cover recent activity and research updates. Presentations will begin at 6:30 p.m. and will end at 7:30 p.m. May 16 at the Gardiner Community Center, 208 Main Street, Gardiner, Mont., and May 22 at the Holiday Inn, 315 Yellowstone Ave., West Yellowstone, Mont.