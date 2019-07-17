Past Fish and Game director receives honor
The Western Association of Fish and Wildlife Agencies honored retired director of Idaho Department of Fish and Game, Virgil Moore, with the group’s most prestigious award, the Phillip W. Schneider Lifetime Achievement Award.
Moore was recognized for his more than four decades of leadership with Fish and Game and his contributions to the association.
Moore retired in January, after 42 years in fish and wildlife management. Moore served on several association committees and tackled several issues over the years. Most recently, Moore served as chair of the Sage-Grouse Executive Oversight Committee from 2012 – 2018. Moore also served as the 2018 president of the Association of Fish and Wildlife Agencies. In this capacity, he led state fish and game agencies and partners across the nation in a vision for funding future conservation of all of America’s wildlife through the Recovering America’s Wildlife Act.
The award Moore received is named for Phillip W. Schneider of Oregon, whose commitment to fish and wildlife resources spanned more than 40 years.
Comments sought for proposed landowner permission hunts for turkeys
Idaho Fish and Game officials would like people to read and comment on a proposal that would allow for "landowner permission hunts" for turkeys in an effort to resolve ongoing depredation problems.
In recent years, localized turkey populations have expanded and created problems on private lands. In addition, landowners who provide valuable turkey habitat in controlled hunt areas have expressed frustration at being unable to hunt turkeys on their own property because of low controlled hunt drawing odds.
People can learn more about the specific hunts proposed and comment online at https://idfg.idaho.gov/form/sw-turkey-2019. LPH hunts for turkeys would provide additional tools and latitude to Fish and Game wildlife managers and landowners to help alleviate turkey depredation issues and increase social tolerance for turkey populations on private lands.
Wildlife managers could direct hunters to areas experiencing problems, and landowners would distribute permission slips to hunters. This would also provide increased hunting opportunity for landowners who provide valuable turkey habitat in controlled hunt areas.
Trapper education course scheduled Saturday in Salmon
Idaho Fish and Game will host a trapper education course in Salmon from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at the Fish and Game Office, 99 Highway 93 North.
The 8-hour course provides students with interactive, hands-on training from experienced trapping instructors. Basic trapping techniques with safety, ethical trapper behavior and responsible trap set location are emphasized throughout. Other topics covered include furbearer behavior and management, trapping regulations, equipment selection and maintenance, avoiding non-target catches, and pelt preparation.
Space is limited and registration is required. Participants must be at least 9 years old and can register at the Fish and Game office in Salmon or online at https://idfg.idaho.gov/hunt/education.
All trappers that have not purchased an Idaho trapping license prior to July 1, 2011 are required to attend and pass a trapper education course before they can purchase a trapping license. However, the trapper education course does not qualify people for the purchase of wolf trapping tags. To trap wolves in Idaho, completion of a wolf trapper course is also required.
For more information, contact the Fish and Game office in Salmon at 208-756-2271.
80th anniversary edition of ‘World Record Game Fishes’ released
Fisherman can geek out on all the facts and numbers behind recreational angling’s biggest and baddest catches in the commemorative 80th anniversary edition of the “2019 IGFA World Record Game Fishes.”
“The 2019 edition includes comprehensive information on all freshwater, saltwater and fly-fishing world records for all-tackle, line class, tippet class, junior; smallfry and all-tackle length categories, including new world records set in the last year,” the publisher of the book, International Game Fish Association, said in a news release.
The book also includes features on significant events of the past 80 years and stories on conservation and a mysterious fish in China.
“We’re excited to fulfill our longstanding role as the angling world record keeper through the release of our iconic annual publication,” said IGFA President Nehl Horton. “Angler recognition, game fish conservation and education are the cornerstones of our association. With the latest edition of IGFA World Record Game Fishes, we aim to inform, educate and inspire those who are interested in our sport by celebrating the achievements of anglers around the globe.”
To learn more about the organization and join the IGFA to receive access to the “2019 IGFA World Record Game Fishes,” visit https://igfa.org/join-renew/.