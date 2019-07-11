Yellowstone to conduct traffic safety checkpoints
Yellowstone National Park law enforcement officers are conducting traffic safety checkpoints in the park this week. Park rangers will look for driver and vehicle safety violations and impaired drivers. Motorists may see an increased ranger presence on the roads, a park news release said.
“Park staff are committed to safety and safe driving,” the release said. “With more than 450 miles of roads, Yellowstone’s unique driving conditions can be extremely challenging due to high traffic volume, rapidly-changing weather conditions, and visitors and wildlife on roadways.”
Find updated road status on the park website, at its visitor centers or by calling 307-344-2117.
Pavement preservation heads to north
end of Grand Teton National Park
Travelers on U.S. Highway 89 in Grand Teton National Park should plan for 30-minute delays as the park’s pavement preservation plan is underway.
Work is taking place between the Jackson Hole Airport and Antelope Flats Road, just north of Moose Junction, a park news release said. When this section is completed, road construction crews will relocate to the South Gate of Yellowstone National Park and begin working south toward Moran. The change in work location is necessary in order to accommodate the shorter warm weather season in the northern reaches of the park. The chip seal process requires warmer temperatures and minimum moisture for application.
Motorists should plan ahead for delays and reduce speeds in the work zone while the road is limited to one lane of travel. Additionally, travelers are advised to drive slowly and maintain the recommended speed limit on chip seal pavement to reduce the risk of loose gravel damaging cars or windshields.
Road work will take place Monday through Friday, between 7 a.m. and 8 p.m. The work is weather and temperature dependent.
Motorists will continue to see construction activity along Gros Ventre Road as part of the pavement preservation process. Delays of up to 15 minutes should be anticipated. Fog sealing on Gros Ventre Road is anticipated to be completed by the end of next week.
Updated road status and conditions are available by calling the park road information line at 307-739-3682 and on the park’s website, Facebook and Twitter.