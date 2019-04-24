Yellowstone park invites anglers to outreach
Anglers are invited to meet with Yellowstone National Park staff during one of four outreach meetings to discuss ongoing efforts to restore native fish species, the threat of aquatic invasive species and the park’s fishing regulations.
The public, fly shop employees and fishing guides are encouraged to attend one of the following outreach meetings held in this region:
Monday in Bozeman, Mont., at Hilton Garden Inn, 2023 Commerce Way
Tuesday in West Yellowstone, Mont., at the West Yellowstone Visitor Center, 30 Yellowstone Ave.
May 7, in Cody, Wyo., at The Cody Hotel, 232 West Yellowstone Ave.
May 8, in Jackson, Wyo., at Wort Hotel, 50 N. Glenwood St.
All the meetings will start at 7 p.m. with a short presentation on native fish restoration projects, followed by a discussion on fishing regulations and a question and answer session. Meetings will conclude at 8:30 p.m.
Fishing season opens May 25 in Yellowstone National Park. More information is available on park fishing and rules at www.nps.gov/yell/planyourvisit/fishing.htm.
Fish and Game IDs bobcat in Boise neighbor, not a mountain lion
Idaho Fish and Game personnel responded to several calls on Tuesday, reporting a mountain lion in southeast Boise.
F&G Conservation Officers patrolled the area and spotted an unusually colored bobcat in the area, and they believe is the cat people had reported.
Fish and Game senior conservation officer Joey Ishida said the bobcat was orangish, or rust-colored, and could easily be confused for a small mountain lion.
Ishida said bobcats are common in southeast Boise because there is abundant habitat and a large population of cottontail rabbits that provide prey for them. He said bobcats are not a threat to public safety.
Electrofishing scheduled for the Henrys Fork, South Fork
Idaho Fish and Game will be conducting its annual electrofishing surveys on the Henry’s Fork of the Snake River over the next several weeks. These surveys allow biologists to estimate the number of fish per mile and collect biological information such as length and weight.
The electrofishing is scheduled to start on Monday at Stonebridge to Highway 20 and work the Island Park Dam to Last Chance area two weeks later.
Electrofishing will also be conducted on the South Fork of the Snake River to study the feasibility of removing rainbow trout manually.
"These removal efforts are not aimed at removing all of the rainbows in the river," said fisheries manager Brett High. "Really it is an experiment to see what type of effort it requires to manually remove fish, so that we can better evaluate whether removing rainbows from the South Fork using electrofishing is an effective management technique given limitations on available time and funding."
The electrofishing will take place on Tuesdays and Wednesdays starting this week in areas below Palisades Dam.