Fish and Game announces fish stocking for eastern Idaho
Recently announced fish stockings in eastern Idaho are giving anglers something to get excited about.
The Idaho Department of Fish and Game announced the Salmon area and the southeastern corner of the state fisheries will be loaded up with catchable size trout in the coming days.
In the Salmon area, Kid’s Creek Pond will receive 200 trout, Mosquito Flat Reservoir will receive 1,000. Hayden Pond and Kid’s Creek Pond also were recently stocked with 160 giant trout averaging 9 pounds.
Farther south, American Falls Reservoir is scheduled to be stocked with 42,000 trout mid-month. Bannock Reservoir will get 500 trout next week. About 125 16-inch rainbows were planted there this week.
Bear River at the Oneida Narrows at Red Point and the Bridge below Oneida Dam are to get a total of 1,750 trout this month.
The Blackfoot Reservoir was scheduled to get a total of 80,000 between Sept. 30 and Nov. 1. The Blackfoot River below the dam near the campgrounds was to receive 3,000 trout this week.
Chesterfield Reservoir was to have 3,000 trout planted this week.
Crystal Springs Pond was to receive 1,000 trout later this month, with another 125 16-inchers this week.
Other notable stockings include Foster Reservoir with 2,100 trout and Glendale Reservoir with 3,400.
For a complete list of schedules, locations and stocked trout, go to https://idfg.idaho.gov/fish/stocking
US lists lower 48 caribou as endangered, designates habitat
BOISE (AP) — Federal officials have announced protections for woodland caribou and their habitat in the lower 48 states not quite a year after the last caribou using that habitat was captured and relocated farther north in Canada.
The decision by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service on Wednesday following an environmental lawsuit means caribou might eventually return to northern Idaho and Washington.
The agency designated the southern mountain population of woodland caribou as endangered and included 47 square miles (122 square kilometers) in Idaho and Washington as critical habitat requiring special protection.
Nearly all the estimated 1,200 caribou in 15 herds roam in British Columbia, but one herd also crossed into Idaho and Washington along the international border.
That herd’s decline is generally attributed to logging, habitat fragmentation, predators, and increased snowmobiling.
Washington governor looking for changes in wolf management
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee wants to change the way the state deals with problem wolves in Ferry County in an effort to reduce the number of gray wolves that are being killed.
The Democrat sent a letter to the Department of Fish and Wildlife saying that the statewide wolf management plan does not appear to be working in the Kettle River Range area of Ferry County.
The state in recent years has killed some two dozen wolves in that area that were preying on livestock. That has outraged wolf advocates who contend the state is repeatedly destroying wolf packs living in prime habitat.
"We must find new methods to better support co-existence between Washington's livestock industry and gray wolves in our state," Inslee wrote to the agency on Monday. "The status quo of annual lethal removal is simply unacceptable."
Inslee asked the agency to devise a new management approach in the Kettle River Range and report back to him by Dec. 1.
Wolves were all but wiped out in Washington by the 1930s, mostly at the behest of ranching interests.
The animals started moving back into Washington in 2008 from neighboring Idaho and British Columbia. Gray wolves have since come into regular conflict with ranchers, especially in northeastern Washington.
That has prompted state officials to wipe out numerous wolf packs in recent years.