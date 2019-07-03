Female hunters ed class offered
A female only hunters education class will be offered this Monday through Thursday at the regional Idaho Department of Fish and Game office in Pocatello.
Classes are held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. each day and cost $9.75. Registration can be completed online at https://idfg.idaho.gov/hunt/education.
“This will be a fun and educational setting for female students who would like to earn their hunter education certification,” Fish and Game said in a news release. “The course will be taught by female instructors who are eager to share their knowledge and passion about hunting, safety and ethics in the field.”
The course is for age 9 and older. Youth are not required to be accompanied by an adult.
Participants will leave the course with basic knowledge, skills and confidence to move forward as a safe and ethical hunter, Fish and Game said.
Dock dog jumping contest to make a splash in Ketchum
Ketchum and DockDogs will host a two-day event downtown showcasing the leaping ability of dogs this weekend.
Residents and visitors can compete with their dogs by registering them before the competition. The event includes dogs chasing an object down a 40-foot dock and leaping as far as they can into a pool of water. There is also a vertical jump contest and speed retrieval competition.
Dogs must be at least 6 months or older to compete, with any size or breed welcome. Go to www.dockdogs.com, for more information.
The action starts at 4 p.m. Friday on a blocked off section of Washington Avenue between the Limelight Hotel and Forest Service Park and resumes at 10 a.m. Saturday. The event is free for spectators and food, beverages, merchandise and music are planned. Tylor and the Train Robbers will perform at the park Saturday evening.
Fish and Game reports more stocking in E. Idaho
Fish and Game plans to stock catchable-sized fish in two new areas in eastern Idaho this month as well as other sites in the region.
In the upper Snake River region at Camas Creek, 1,500 rainbow trout will be stocked. This is a new stocking location. This will be only the third stocking event since 1999 at this site. In the Teton River (near Rexburg), 1,000 rainbow trout will be stocked at another stocking site. This site hasn’t been stocked since 1994.
In the Salmon Region, Wallace Lake will receive 1,500 tiger trout. This will be the only stocking event of the year for this lake. The remote Iron Lake will get 1,000 rainbow trout. This is the first stocking event for 2019 at this site. Meadow Lake, the highest lake you can drive to in the Salmon region, will get 2,000 rainbow trout.
In the southeast region, Cub River will get 1,250 rainbow trout throughout July. The Portneuf River above Lava Hot Springs will get 2,500 rainbow trout throughout July.