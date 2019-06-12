Park announces new interim chief ranger
Yellowstone National Park announced that Leslie Reynolds will serve as the interim chief ranger while the park looks for a permanent replacement.
Reynolds replaces Pete Webster, who recently transferred to become the deputy superintendent at Glacier National Park. She will begin serving Tuesday.
Reynolds has served for the past seven years as the chief ranger of Cape Cod National Seashore and previously as chief ranger of Shenandoah National Park, Valley district ranger in Yosemite National Park and several other field leadership positions, including night shift supervisor in Yosemite Valley.
As Yellowstone’s interim chief ranger, Reynolds will oversee a division budget of $16 million and a team of 170 employees.
Comments sought on F&G rule proposals
Idaho Fish and Game is proposing new rules and rule changes to be considered by the Fish and Game commission, and people have until June 26 to comment.
Proposals could affect youth turkey hunting, use of wildlife management area permits where pheasants are stocked, certain deer and elk tags, wolf trapping equipment and importation of wildlife.
Fish and Game commissioners will consider public comments before deciding whether to move forward with the proposals that would then need to be approved by the 2020 Legislature. People can comment online by going to https://idfg.idaho.gov/press/comment-period-open-proposed-legislative-rules-hunting-trapping-big-game-importation.
Learn about the statewide mule deer draft plan
Idaho Fish and Game has posted a video of mule deer biologist Matt Pieron explaining the new statewide Mule Deer Plan and how to provide input on the plan.
To view the video, go to https://idfg.idaho.gov/press/draft-mule-deer-plan-needs-your-input.
Fish stocking report posted for June
Idaho Fish and Game has posted its June fish stocking schedule for the Upper Snake Region, listing some locations that will be stocked for the first time this year.
Island Park Reservoir is due to receive 12,000 catchable sized fish during the week of June 24. Mackay Reservoir will be stocked with 4,000 trout this week.
Two sites, North Fork of the Big Lost River and Star Hope Creek will be stocked twice this month with Yellowstone cutthroat trout.
For a complete list and stocking times, go to https://idfg.idaho.gov/press/june-fish-stocking-schedule-upper-snake-region.