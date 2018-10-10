Last week, on one of those perfect fall days, my son Sam and I drove down the Snake River Road east of Heise to do some rock climbing.
What sticks in my mind as much as the fun climbing was the sweet experience of just being outside on a perfect day. The fall colors were putting on a show with the cottonwood trees a bright yellow. The light was shining just right to highlight the river. Anglers were floating down the river and their cheerful voices drifted up to where we were climbing. A flock of wild turkeys crossed the road as we drove to our climbing spot. Cowboys (and girls) were driving cattle along the road to be moved to winter pastures. The temperature was about 70 degrees. It was one of those days you never wanted to end.
We both remarked that we love the area we live in. It was so nice that I returned later with my sweetheart Julie to let her experience it too. She wanted to stop every half mile and take a photo.
Sam has this difficult project he’s been working on at the crag called Arcane. The crag sits above the road about 1.5 miles down from where Wolverine Creek comes into the river.
The Arcane is a crag few people have heard of or bother with because all of the routes are challenging. Even the “warm-up” route starts at my challenge level (5.11d). The warm-up route would be one of the hardest climbs at the local climbing gym, The Edge. Most of the other routes at Arcane are at a level of difficulty that requires more strength and devotion than I seem to have the time for.
Despite the difficulty, the climbs are fun. Most of the time I’d rather hang, fall and fight my way up a hard route that’s fun, than climb an easy, mediocre route that doesn’t challenge me. And with climbing, as with most things in life, you get better by doing the challenging routes — those routes that are just a little harder than you can do on the first try.
So while I worked on the warm-up route, Sam worked on his — a giant, overhung project with at least three distinct cruxes that tend to spit climbers off the rock. On these overhung climbs, falling off becomes a problem because it’s often difficult to get back on the rock. You’re left swinging out in space and often your best option is to just lower back down and start over. Sam’s route, one of the hardest he’s worked on, is so overhung that when you lower off the top, you’re 25 feet or more from the start. The crag qualifies as a shallow cave in some spots.
Sam has come close to getting it “clean” (without falling or hanging), but because Arcane is a longer drive and challenging to talk fellow climbers into joining you, he hasn’t put in as many attempts as he would like. He’s so close to getting it done.
I, on the other hand, haven’t put in as many attempts either. But I think a couple more tries and I can get it done — that is, if we get some decent weather and I can talk some fellow climbers into joining me. It’s my style of climbing — overhung, big holds and jungle gym thuggery.
As we drove back from the crag, our arms and hands were throbbing from the climbing effort. We’d only done a few tries on our climbs but we were worn out.
If you’re interested in climbing crags along the South Fork of the Snake River, a good reference is the guidebook “Eastern Idaho Sweet Spots” by Jerry Painter and Matt TeNgiao. The book also features mountain biking, hiking and ski trails.