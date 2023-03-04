Getting a true perspective on the landscape is a daunting task, one I have only partially been able to overcome using maps and Google Earth. Years ago when I was still working, I looked forward to getting into a helicopter to do game surveys as these helped me form a perspective of Tex Creek Wildlife Management Area, which I managed, and the surrounding lands. I haven’t been in the air much for a long time, and on those occasions when I do fly commercially, I seldom have a window seat.

That is why I was excited to be flying on Southwest Airlines on a trip back to Virginia several weeks ago. With their open seating policy, I was able to snag a coveted window seat (coveted by me, most people seem to prefer the aisle) that wasn’t over a wing. As a bonus, the glass was clean and relatively unscratched — two more rarities.


