At first glance, the rock looks unstable and ready to fall apart.
“Are you sure these cobbles are going to hold me?” a friend asked while getting on her first Maple Canyon, Utah rock climbing route.
There are some outdoor places I play at that I can’t seem to get enough of. Last week that place was Maple Canyon, Utah.
Maple Canyon is one of the premier sport-climbing hot spots in all of the West. It’s roughly a five-hour drive south of Idaho Falls not far off the Interstate 15 corridor. Climbers flock to the area from across North America and around the world. Oddly, many non-climbers have never heard of the unique rock formations tucked away in the mountains southeast of Nephi, Utah on the east side of the mountains not far from turkey farms and sheep-covered hills.
I camped with some friends at the mouth of the canyon and climbed for three days.
The rock at Maple Canyon — a mix of conglomerate and water-worn cobbles from walnut size to washing machine size — appears to be a wall of choss ready to fall apart at the slightest touch. Am I crazy to climb this mess? The first time on the rock takes a bit of faith to trust it. But the cobbles rarely fly on the well-traveled routes and the mixture of natural sandstone and cobbles forms a glue that is amazingly strong. This weird type of rock is found in only a few places in the world.
The rock also provides a style of bolted sport routes where the movement flows and offers fun routes at all levels of difficulty. Maple Canyon has routes for everyone from 5.5 (super easy) to 5.14 (stupid hard). There are also dozens of walls with short approaches, each offering a handful of routes to 60 or more routes. The maze of side canyons allows the area to absorb the summertime crowds that often show up. The area is kid and dog friendly. I call it Disneyland for sport climbers.
Besides the climbing, the canyon attracts hikers, horseback riders, ATVers and campers.
The mostly public land is managed by the Uinta National Forest. The Forest Service campground has about 16 sites that can be reserved and a handful of first-come, first-serve sites.
There is some dispersed camping at the mouth of the canyon where we plopped our tents. There is no potable water at the campsites, so bring your own. We did observe one guy filling jeep cans of water from a small spring to take back to camp for a makeshift shower.
The narrow canyon road is not too compatible with large camper trailers.
Summer is the best time to visit the canyon — its high elevation and shade-providing walls allow for pleasant playing.
In the nearby tiny town of Moroni, Utah (about 7 miles away) there is a grocery store and gas station. In the small college town of Ephraim, Utah (about 20 miles away) there are some restaurants. I recommend Roy’s Pizza on Main Street.
The canyon isn’t just insane amounts of rock walls everywhere, but also has a surprising amount of mature trees, wildflowers and vegetation.
“I think I enjoyed the scenery as much as I did the climbing,” said Aaron Schwarzenbart, a Shelley climbing friend on his first trip to Maple Canyon.
His wife, Abby, said: “I never wanted to leave. I could camp all summer.”
There is online information about Maple Canyon, but we mostly relied on the guidebook “Maple Canyon Rock Climbs” by Dave Pegg, Sibylle Hechtel and Josh Holmes. There are also some YouTube videos on the canyon that can give folks a flavor of what’s in store.
