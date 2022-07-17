In 1937, President Franklin Delano Roosevelt signed into law some landmark legislation. This legislation, named the Pittman-Robertson Wildlife Restoration Act (named for the two senators who championed it and now often referred to as the PR Act), specifically outlined how funds collected from the sale of firearms, ammunition and archery equipment, were to be allocated to the states for the purpose of wildlife restoration and enhancement.
This legislation is now under attack as some legislators see the funding of the Pittman-Robertson Act as an affront to the Second Amendment, the right to bear arms. The proposed (by Rep. Andrew Clyde, R-Ga., and supported by Idaho Rep. Russ Fulcher) RETURN Act wants to do away with the excise tax and thus the Pittman-Robertson Wildlife Restoration Act.
The excise tax on firearms, 11% on the wholesale price of rifles, shotguns and ammunition, and 10% on pistols and revolvers was established in 1919 (archery equipment was added later). The 1937 legislation simply determined where and when the funds generated would be/could be spent.
This tax is on the wholesale cost of the item and is applied by the manufacturer or the importer. This is an important fact. The price tag on a new firearm includes that tax, and it is not added at the point of sale. The only tax added at the point of sale is the state sales tax. This also means that there is no issue with double taxation, as used firearms are not taxed again with the excise tax.
The Pittman-Robertson Wildlife Restoration Act has been one of the best things to happen to wildlife conservation. Since its inception, over $10 billion has been awarded to the states. It is allocated based on two things: the number of licensed hunters and the area (square miles) of the state. In 2021, Idaho received over $21 million in federal PR funds and over the history of the program has received a reported $263.5 million.
While the program is called Wildlife Restoration, some of the funds are allocated to hunter education and to the construction and management of public shooting ranges. That is a big deal since a 2020 study found that only about 25% of the money generated comes from equipment intended for hunting. The remainder comes from sales for target shooting and personal defense. That means that while hunters support wildlife conservation through their purchases, so do a lot of other people who may not hunt at all.
One important aspect of the PR Act is the protection it gives to hunting license dollars. In one of the first paragraphs of the original act, it states: “But no money apportioned under this Act to any State shall be expended therein until its legislature, or other State agency authorized by the State constitution to make laws governing the conservation of wildlife, shall have assented to the provision of this Act and shall have passed laws for the conservation of wildlife which shall include a prohibition against the diversion of license fees paid by hunters for any other purpose than the administration of said State fish and game department.” I can remember at least one time in my career where some legislators attempted to divert hunting license dollars into the general fund. They backed off when they realized that the state would lose $20 million in federal money should they do that.
I noted in one article about RETURN that the authors of the act suggested replacing the $1.1 billion currently generated by the excise tax with $800 million in tax money generated by off-shore oil drilling. News flash: Conservation is already supposed to be getting that and more from the offshore taxes through the Great American Outdoors Act that was passed in 2020. The RETURN proponents are double dipping, offering funding that is already committed.
A wolf in sheep’s clothing — that is what this act is. It proposes, under the guise of protecting Second Amendment Rights, to gut the most successful wildlife conservation funding model in history, putting politics above wildlife. Gun manufacturers have never asked that the excise tax be removed and 43 national wildlife-based organizations, groups that seem to seldom agree on anything, have joined with one voice decrying this potentially devastating act. Everyone who cares about wildlife should join them.