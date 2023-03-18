Tired of winter yet? Yeah, me, too. And I spent two months of it in north Florida to give my aching bones a rest from this gnarly season.
Who am I kidding? I was chasing bowfin on the fly in the swamp, but that’s a story for another day.
But I’m home now and buried behind the snow drifts, dreaming of an eastern Idaho summer. I’ve come to realize that winter’s not done yet and won’t be for a while. So when the folks at the Eastern Idaho Fly Tying and Fly Fishing Expo (March 24-25 at the Mountain America Center in Idaho Falls) asked me to do a little presentation on escaping the cold and snow of Idaho and traveling to go fishing, I jumped at the chance.
Not only do I love to travel to go fly fishing but I’ve also started a little adventure travel company with two of my longtime fishing buddies. Over the last year, we’ve all become quite the travel experts as we’ve helped hundreds of anglers from around the world visit some of the coolest destinations on the planet, just to go fly fishing.
And no, this isn’t a shameless plug — I’m not promoting my side hustle here. But, in preparation for my talk at the expo in a couple of weeks, I figured it might be a good idea to share some smart travel tips for anglers thinking about a late-winter or spring fishing escape or perhaps something big — like trip-of-a-lifetime big — over the next year or two.
And that brings me to tip No. 1.
It’s all about planningWhether you’re throwing gear in a go-bag and heading out the door for a quick weekend to Montana or if you’re shooting for the moon and concocting a trip to Patagonia to chase giant brown trout, it all starts with planning. If you’re not strong on logistics, this will be the toughest part for you. If you like the deep dive into the travel details, planning the trip can be almost as much fun as going on the adventure.
The best advice I have? Start early. Way early. If you can start planning a trip more than a year out, you’ll be in the best possible situation when it comes time to board the plane or hit the road. You’ll have time to arrange the ideal place to stay, communicate with guides, shop for the best deals on airfare, and understand the fishery you’re about to visit. It takes time — that’s why I think it’s best to give yourself a year to make it all come together.
What should you pack?For serious fly fishers, this will be the toughest equation to solve. How many rods will you need? What weights? Floating line? Sink-tips? Sinking lines? Fluorocarbon leaders? Nylon? Do you need waders? Wading boots? Rain gear? What flies do you need? Should you bring a travel tying kit? It can be overwhelming.
But, again, if you’ve given yourself plenty of time upfront, it’s not unsolvable math. Most destination lodges (assuming you’re staying at a lodge) have detailed packing lists that give you a very good idea of what you’ll need and what you can leave home. Those lists will obviously vary — a lodge in the Bahamas and a lodge in the Yukon are going to have vastly different recommendations.
If you’re a DIY angler and traveler, and you’re going to a destination where there are fishing lodges, many of those establishments have websites that have blog posts or even suggested packing lists that can give you a good idea of what needs to go in the duffle when it comes time to pack.
Should you work with a travel agent on a big trip?As I said above, I love the planning process — I consider it the beginning of my adventure. But most of us have lives. Jobs. Kids. We have things we must do before we can turn our attention to things like shopping for plane tickets or sleuthing out fly patterns for a river Chilean Patagonia.
I will always recommend that anglers looking to travel to fishy destinations find a travel agent or a booking agent to help them sort out their desired trips. These are folks who spend their days combing Google Travel, speaking with lodge owners about availability, promoting vacancies at popular destinations when they are available and assisting their clients with everything from COVID testing to overnight hotel accommodations in Santiago. And here’s a real bonus. Most booking agents don’t sell trips they haven’t taken themselves — they’ve been there and they’ve done that, and they can tell you first-hand what the experience will be like. They can tell you if the fishing is as good as it’s billed. They can tell you if there’s something to do besides just fishing for a non-angling travel partner or if you just want to take a day off and dive into the local culture. It’s an invaluable service for any angler who is likely going to spend a significant amount of money to go somewhere incredible to chase fish.
And the best part? It’s free. Booking agents who send folks to fishing lodges all over the world don’t charge you a penny more than you would if you did it all yourself. They make money from the destination lodge, who pays them a percentage of the trip’s sale. Everybody wins in this scenario — you get to go fishing (without spending literally hours on grueling research), the lodge gets your business, and the agent gets a cut for connecting the dots and making sure your trip goes smoothly.
So, yes. Use a travel or booking agent. There’s absolutely no reason not to.
What destinations are most affordable? Most expensive?This is a question we get all the time. And usually the answer is simple. When you consider a far-flung trip to go fly fishing, the best thought to keep in the back of your head is, “You get what you pay for.”
That doesn’t mean there aren’t great bargains or that there aren’t places that are likely overpriced. Most booking agents like to work with multiple destination lodges and camps with price points all over the map — it’s so much easier to sell fishing vacations if agents are able to give clients choices, not only when it comes to the fish they’re after and the destination they have in mind, but also the cost of the adventure.
Generally speaking, the most consistently expensive destinations for fly fishers are in Alaska. Why? Well, you get what you pay for, right? A week at a fly-in Alaska lodge, where you’ll go to chase everything from Dolly Varden and grayling to silver salmon and giant leopard-spotted rainbow trout, is going to cost you about $10,000, give or take. That doesn’t include airfare or tips (usually 15% to 20% over the trip’s overall cost). Are there more affordable options? Sure, but you’ll find that quality drops off with the prices. For some, a rustic week spent in a yurt with a wood stove is an absolute blast. For others, a family-style meal and good whiskey before diving into 800-thread-count sheets is more their style.
Conversely, a week in a Patagonian fishing lodge will likely be substantially less expensive than an Alaskan adventure (about 40% on lodge accommodations alone), but you have to consider airfare to South America. A week spent chasing bonefish or permit on the flats of the Mayan Riviera can be surprisingly affordable, and airfare to Cancun is usually no more than the cost of a flight to Dallas. Discerning anglers willing to shop around (or, better yet, they’ll contact a booking agent who works with destinations all over the globe and knows when and where the best deals are at any given time). It’s possible to find screaming deals on both airfare and lodging in places where the fishing is world-class.
The best deals with the best availability for the months ahead? Canada. It might be tough to find a fly-in lodge for pike and grayling that still has availability for the peak season (June, July, August and September), but there are some great options. And a week at a lodge in, say, the Yukon? It’s probably 60% more affordable than an Alaskan adventure that is already very likely sold out, and anglers can enjoy single-occupancy lodging in a real bed after eating a five-star meal under the midnight sun.
The bottom line?
Traveling to go fly fishing is a great way to get more out of your angling obsession. And, while it can break the bank, it can also be surprisingly affordable. Consider working with a booking agent who has been to the destination he or she sells, and you’ll find that they’ll do most of the heavy lifting for you. They’re also tuned into great travel deals, on-sale destinations and some of the best fishing on earth.
Most importantly, whether you choose to do it yourself or opt instead to have an agent do it for you, start early. Give yourself plenty of time and enjoy the process.
And if you want more travel tips or want to see where your travel budget can take you, swing by the expo at the Mountain America Center March 24-25. Doors open at 8:30 a.m. both days, so just tap me on the shoulder. I love to talk about fishing, and I love to talk about going to cool places to do it.
