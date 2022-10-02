A few years ago, we were returning from a trip back east and happened to be driving through Grand Teton National Park on Sept. 23. A journal entry from that day noted that in my opinion, the fall colors around Moose along the Snake River were at their absolute peak. That is why this year, we planned to be camping at Grand Teton’s Gros Ventre campground starting on the 20th of September. I was sorely disappointed. Colors had just begun to change, and the peak was still at least a week away when we left on the 23rd.

As a photographer, precisely predicting when colors will change would be a handy skill. I have noted over the years that there is more or less an order to the change, so that is a start. Underbrush species such as huckleberry, spirea, serviceberry and snowberry, along with herbaceous plants, such as fireweed, tend to start the show. In my experience, willows follow. Maples precede aspens and finding a hillside with both maples and aspens in color is a definite balancing act. Cottonwoods seem to be some of the last of the deciduous trees to change while larches, evergreens that drop their needles, don’t peak with their brilliant yellows until November. The degree of variability in all this would give a statistician gastric reflux, but this seems to be a general pattern I can count on.

Terry Thomas is a wildlife biologist and naturalist. You can read more of his work on his website, www.nature-track.com, or pick up a copy of “The Best of Nature,” a collection of more than 100 of Thomas’s best nature essays at the Post Register. Follow him on Facebook, Nature-track.

Tags

Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.