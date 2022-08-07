To Connie Constan, the collection of old buildings that make up the Shenango Work Station in Gallatin Canyon are a “tangible link to our history.”

The 11 buildings, known prior to 2004 as the Squaw Creek Ranger Station and work center, have been nominated for the National Register of Historic Places. Some of the structures were built by the Civilian Conservation Corps between 1934 and 1939, along with the high-arching concrete bridge across the Gallatin River that accesses the site.

Recommended for you