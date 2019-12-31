You can tell when my wife, Julie, is particularly impressed with the beauty of a backcountry scene when she changes the pronunciation of the word “pretty.”
On Saturday, we were cross-country skiing along the Madison River in Yellowstone National Park just east of West Yellowstone, Mont., and a clearing opened up revealing the river in the foreground and distance snow-covered peaks.
“That is just so pree-dee!” she said. She used the word with her special emphasis several times during the day.
Last weekend we stayed two nights in the tourist town of West Yellowstone. Our big ski outing was the Riverside Ski Trail that starts just off of Boundary Street on the east edge of town (also the west boundary of Yellowstone National Park). The trailhead is recognized by a large sign and kiosk with a map of the trails.
The trail offers a free entrance into the park and makes a beeline to the Madison River for a mile. Near the river the trail comes to a T intersection. Here, your choices are turn north and take the Down River (3.8-mile) loop with part of the skiing along the river or turn south for the shorter Up River Ski Loop (1.75-mile loop) also along the river.
We went north. The snow depth was about 2 feet.
Saturday morning was chilly, about 10 below zero when we woke up. The town has a reputation of being one of the nation’s coldest spots (not counting Alaska). But that also makes for dependable snow on the trails.
We decided to have a leisurely breakfast and wait for the temps to warm up. When it got to about 6 or 7 degrees, we went for it. The nice thing was as the fog lifted, the sun worked its magic and the temps climbed to about 19 or 20 by midday. Partway through the ski outing, we sat on a log in the sun and ate lunch.
After skiing, we walked around town and bought tickets at the IMAX theater for the new “Star Wars” movie. Seeing the movie on the monster screen felt like I was sitting next to Rey Skywalker in the Millennium Falcon.
The next nearest IMAX theater is in the Salt Lake City area. Besides the theater, check out The Gusher restaurant for a tasty pizza.
West Yellowstone is also famous for its Rendezvous Ski Trail system on the south side of town. These fee trails are well groomed for skate and classic Nordic skiing. It also offers a biathlon course for those who want to ski and shoot at targets. The U.S. Nordic ski team practices regularly on the Rendezvous Ski Trails.
West Yellowstone is also a launch point for snow coach rides into Old Faithful and its lodging and ski trails.
West Yellowstone also attracts hundreds of snowmobilers taking guided tours into the national park or riding on nearby trails in the area. It’s interesting to see snowmobiles riding down the town’s streets next to cars.
Sunday morning as we were preparing to leave town the temperatures bottomed out at about 19 below zero. The car complained a bit about starting up.
“We should make this a regular annual trip,” Julie said as we were packing up.
--
Don’t forget that this is “free ski day” at Harriman State Park. With new snow, the park has started grooming its trails and conditions should be good.
--
It’s time to send in your photos or videos to win tickets to the Banff Mountain Film Festival World Tour in Idaho Falls Jan. 23, 24 and 25. We have five pairs of tickets to give away to the Jan. 23 show. Send your photos or videos to jpainter@postregister.com by Jan. 13.