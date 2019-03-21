Teachers can get “wild” with a new Idaho Department of Fish and Game program.
A “WILD teacher” is one who has participated in a Project WILD workshop presented by Fish and Game. Participants learn about wildlife and discover fun and exciting ways to teach wildlife conservation and ecological concepts in the classroom. Plus, it is a great way to earn a credit through an Idaho university.
Fish and Game’s next workshop, WILD About Early Learners, is geared for educators who work with youth, Prekindergarten to second grade.
Workshop will run April 5, from 4 p.m. until 9 p.m. and continue April 6, from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m.
The workshop will be held at the Fish and Game office in Pocatello located at 1345 Barton Road.
The class fee for WILD About Early Learners is $40.
Optional university credit is available for $60 to $75 through most Idaho universities. An outside assignment is required for those who are taking the workshop for credit.
Participants can register online or by contacting Lori Adams, Project WILD Coordinator, at (208) 863-3236 or email lori.adams@idfg.idaho.gov.
Workshop participants will receive three activity guides with over 150 wildlife-related activities, all of which are correlated to Idaho State Education standards. Participants will be exposed to modified Project WILD activities to fit the needs of a younger audience — incorporating science, art, math, vocabulary, music and movement, home connections and more.
Project WILD workshops are ideal for all types of educators — schoolteachers, 4-H leaders, scout leaders, docents, interpreters for zoos, homeschool educators — anyone who is involved in sharing conservation education with others.