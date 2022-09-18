I had never thought about how to protect historic structures from wildfire until I saw it in action on the upper Selway River. A 5,000-acre wildfire in the Selway-Bitterroot Wilderness was threatening historic guard stations along the river, as well as signs and other infrastructure. I guess I just assumed that if the fire was bad enough, it would just claim these structures.

However, when we rounded a bend in the road, we met up with a fire crew doing something that seemed to be out of a B science fiction alien movie. The crew was actively wrapping what looked like tinfoil around a sign and securing it with tape. As we proceeded down the river, we found that every sign, horse trough and loading ramp was similarly covered.

Terry Thomas is a wildlife biologist and naturalist. You can read more of his work on his website, www.nature-track.com, or pick up a copy of “The Best of Nature,” a collection of more than 100 of Thomas’s best nature essays at the Post Register. Follow him on Facebook, Nature-track.

