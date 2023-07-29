A quick inspection of the foundation of my home revealed the mother nest of the carpenter ants invading my second-story bedroom. The nest was directly below the window, and although I believe that I have killed the satellite nest, this one was still very active.
If I had been doing even cursory inspections, this nest should have been obvious. Since it was against a concrete foundation, though, I may have paid little attention to it since ants don’t eat concrete. However, I wasn’t doing inspections, and I didn’t understand the significance of what was there — two critical factors in keeping a home safe from spineless invaders.
If you want to protect your home from the creepy and the crawly, there are a number of steps you can take. First, do an inspection of your outside foundation and framing. Look for cracks, dried caulk, holes and separations around windows, doors, pipes, vents and electrical cords that can let invertebrate-sized critters into your home. Realize that it only takes a tiny hole. Once entry points are identified, fill them with the appropriate sealant.
Second, make an occasional inspection on the inside of your house. This is more problematic if it is a crawl space, but still needs to be done. Look for signs of insects such as carcasses, piles of wood dust (such as I found in my window) and obvious nests. If you find more than just a little bit, it is time to call the exterminator.
Next, remove leaves and mulch from around the foundation. Keep this area clear. Experts don’t agree on how far away from your home this clean barrier should be, but a foot out is a good place to start. Also, don’t stack any sort of wood or anything else against the foundation. Keep all of it at least 12 feet from the house.
Don’t store trash cans near the house, and make sure trash is removed routinely. Colonies of creatures such as roaches can multiply quickly in trash where humidity and food availability make for ideal breeding grounds.
Kitchens are often the source of many insect infestations. Crumbs on counters and floors are just free food, there is a trash can with very attractive odors, and there is the kitchen sink with a dark and often dank cabinet underneath it. Some insects thrive in humid conditions such as those provided by a leaky supply or drain pipe, and, face it, who checks under the kitchen sink? A good daily clean-up and quick repair of leaky pipes and damp corners will go far in discouraging six-legged visitors.
I also use sticky traps in strategic places (corners, behind beds and other places where I am not likely to step on them) as much as a monitoring device as actual control. It can be shocking just what you catch over a period of months before dust makes the adhesive ineffective.
Termites, considered the most destructive of all house guests, deserve a section all to themselves. Of the four species in Idaho, the subterranean termite is considered the most damaging and widespread. Watch out for mud tubes (inside or outside the house) that go across concrete, brick or even wood. These termites build colonies underground and transport food — your house — in these tunnels. If you discover mud tunnels, experts say do not disturb them. Colonies can easily move and will do so with little provocation. That means that the hunt for damage begins again. Just note the location and call an exterminator. Another sign of termites is small piles of tiny, pellet-shaped, sawdust-like droppings on the floor near the walls.
Insects, spiders, centipedes and millipedes are all part of the natural web of life. As such, they all play essential roles. By no means am I suggesting an all-out war on invertebrates, but when our homes become their homes, a line has to be drawn. Just remember that insects are the most prevalent life form on the planet. If they so choose, these spineless creatures could overwhelm us fairly quickly. Détente, not annihilation, is the goal.
Terry Thomas is a wildlife biologist and naturalist. You can read more of his work on his website, www.nature-track.com, or pick up a copy of “The Best of Nature,” a collection of more than 100 of Thomas’s best nature essays at the Post Register. Follow him on Facebook, Nature-track.
