A quick inspection of the foundation of my home revealed the mother nest of the carpenter ants invading my second-story bedroom. The nest was directly below the window, and although I believe that I have killed the satellite nest, this one was still very active.

If I had been doing even cursory inspections, this nest should have been obvious. Since it was against a concrete foundation, though, I may have paid little attention to it since ants don’t eat concrete. However, I wasn’t doing inspections, and I didn’t understand the significance of what was there — two critical factors in keeping a home safe from spineless invaders.


Terry Thomas is a wildlife biologist and naturalist. You can read more of his work on his website, www.nature-track.com, or pick up a copy of “The Best of Nature,” a collection of more than 100 of Thomas’s best nature essays at the Post Register. Follow him on Facebook, Nature-track.

