Mike Engle, of Pocatello, dangles from a rope high on a cliff west of American Falls while bolting a new rock climbing route on Nov. 19. While the air temperature was in the 20s, the reflected sun made the area feel like it was closer to 60 degrees.
When we left town last week to go rock climbing, the temperature was hovering around 10 degrees. When we parked our cars near the top of the desert cliffs west of American Falls, the temperature was about 20 degrees.
Our group of eight people was about to test my theory that people could climb outside on sunny days on certain cliffs in winter temperatures. I was getting dubious looks from a few in our group.
We hiked down to the base of the cliff walls passing through some snow on the way. But after a few minutes, we took off our puffy coats and began playing on the rocks. It felt like 60 degrees.
While playing at the area climbers call Teddy Bear Cove, we met two of the area’s main developers, Mike Engle and Chris Barnes, busy bolting hangers on the rock and creating a new route.
“Seems like it’s going to be a hard one,” Barnes said of the new line. “Probably a hard 5.11. It’s steep with a few roofs on it.”
Engle was dangling from a rope about mid-cliff and drilling holes in the rock with a hammer drill. A soft grinding construction-type sound could be heard across the crag. His next step was to pound expansion bolts into the rock to hold hangers for climbers to clip their carabiners into to protect them if and when they fall.
I was belaying a friend who was climbing on a route next to the new line Engle was working on. When Engle touched down next to me, I asked him if bolting new routes was his main hobby.
“It’s not as much a hobby as it is an addiction,” he said. “I like the process and creating something for others to enjoy.”
Barnes said he was surprised at the few numbers of climbers he’s seen at the crag this year.
“We’ve had several good weather days out here, and this is a great wintertime crag,” he said.
Barnes was walking up and down the crag observing our group climbing on his and Engle’s creations. He was shouting instructions to one woman who was struggling at a tricky spot on a route.
“I have a difficult time not babbling non-stop beta,” he said.
I tell friends who are dubious about climbing outside in 20-degree temperatures that it all works if three things line up on the same day: Sunny skies, no wind and it’s a Saturday. I could swing the climbing on other days than a Saturday, but most of my friends have regular jobs and Saturdays turn out to be the best day of the week for everyone.
As the sun moved toward the west, one section of the wall started to go into shadow. As soon as the sun left the wall, it felt like the temperatures dropped 15 degrees. There is also a large juniper tree next to one section of the wall, casting a shadow on the base of one of the routes. The belayer had to put back on their puffy coat, while the climber was enjoying the sunny rock.
For the most part, the best strategy is to dress in layers allowing flexibility in dealing with whatever the temperatures of the day offer.
The day was done when the sun disappeared and the temperatures dropped. But everyone in our group left as true believers in outdoor wintertime climbing (when conditions are right).
Snow levels are adequate enough to allow grooming on the Teton Canyon Road (east of Driggs) and Southern Valley Trails for skate skiing and classic cross-country skiing. When more snow arrives, the single-track trails in the Southern Valley area (south of Victor) will get some tracks set.
The trails are groomed by the Teton Valley Trails and Pathway organization. Send the group some love by purchasing an annual sticker to help them in all their grooming efforts.
