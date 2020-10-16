In a week or so, big digging machines will arrive in Swan Valley and tear into the banks of Rainey Creek to perform major reconstructive surgery as part of a multi-year effort to restore the stream to its former glory.
After creek banks are moved around, teams of volunteers will plant willow branches to hold the banks in place and shade the water. The project is part of a three-pronged program called the South Fork Initiative to assess and aid the health of the South Fork of the Snake River. The collaborative effort, spearheaded by the Henry’s Fork Foundation, involves Idaho Fish and Game, the Forest Service, the Bureau of Reclamation and local volunteer organizations such as the Snake River Cutthroats.
“Rainey Creek, in general, has been impacted by (agriculture) and range practices that date back a hundred or more years,” said Bryce Oldemeyer, South Fork Initiative project manager for the Henry’s Fork Foundation. Oldemeyer said the lower creek suffers from “solar loading” as it spreads out and slows down and has little vegetation to shade the water.
Although the creek is the largest stream on the South Fork between Palisades Reservoir and Ririe, it is the least productive in terms of spawning fish.
“It has on average about 30 adult cutthroat trout that go up and use it for spawning compared to between 900 and 1,500 adult Yellowstone cutthroat trout that go up and use the tributaries, up Burns Creek, Pine Creek and Palisades Creek,” Oldemeyer said.
The Rainey Creek project, costing an estimated $1 million over the next few years, will rehabilitate the lower 4 miles of stream bed and hopes to restore a nursery stream for native Yellowstone cutthroat trout.
“In 2018, a group of local outfitters, anglers and stakeholders who love the South Fork approached us and asked if we would help and bring our method and approach of research and restoration and collaboration to the South Fork,” said Jamie Laatsch, the Henry’s Fork Foundation’s communication director recently. “Because the South Fork fishery and water management on the South Fork is so closely tied to the Henry’s Fork, all these systems are really connected."
Besides restoring Rainey Creek, the South Fork Initiative also includes two other projects: monitoring water quality and counting bugs.
The project includes two water quality monitors, and plans to add a third this month, to constantly collect data on such things as dissolved oxygen, temperature, turbidity, chlorophyl and blue-green algae. The monitors take readings in 15-minute intervals and send it back to the office. The data is processed and displayed on the foundation’s water quality website.
“It has huge implications on bugs and algae growth and primary productivity in the system,” Oldemeyer said. “We use that information to provide management recommendations for Fish and Game or Bureau of Reclamation or whoever else has the power to manage the system in different ways.”
The third part of the project is to monitor bugs each spring.
“We go out and sample in a standardized fashion in the same place each year,” Oldemeyer said. “This is going to provide great baseline data as to what’s going on in the system. How the water quality impacts bugs within the system.”
Pat Kennedy, regional Fish and Game biologist who collaborates on the South Fork Initiative, said the work done by the Henry’s Fork Foundation ties in well with Fish and Game's efforts.
“The South Fork Initiative has been great to work with,” Kennedy said. “They have spearheaded projects that we would like to see done and probably would have targeted in the future, but they have completed them. ...They have taken some work off our plate that we won’t have to duplicate in the future.”
The information gathering is already paying dividends, Oldemeyer said. Knowing how major flow adjustments from Palisades Reservoir can throw off fishing in the river, he has worked with the Bureau of Reclamation to request changes.
“Typically, if there’s a flow adjustment on the South Fork, it can put fishing off for about a day or so,” he said. “The fish need to readjust and find different feeding zones and shuffle in the river. Sometimes it can make fishing really hard.”
Oldemeyer said they’ve asked the bureau to make their adjustments on Mondays or Thursdays to avoid messing up weekend fishing "or do multiple small adjustments throughout the week. You’ll still satisfy all the water right adjustments that need to happen, but you do it in a way that minimizes the impact on a fishery. (Bureau of Reclamation) has been great and very receptive to when they can fit that type of management strategy into their water operation.”
The South Fork Initiative has also taken the lead on working with private landowners along Rainey Creek.
“Most of the landowners we approach are at least willing to hear out what we have to say about what restoration might look like, and where funding might come from and what might be expected with cattle exclusions,” Oldemeyer said. “For the most part, people are really excited. Most of the landowners have come to us saying, ‘Hey, we’re interested in restoration work, we heard that you did this down lower in the drainage. How do we keep this ball rolling?’ It’s been very successful.”
To learn more about the South Fork Initiative, go to henrysfork.org.