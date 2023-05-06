It has become an annual tradition every April to ride bikes on the Teton Park Road in Grand Teton National Park.
This year I wondered if the ride would happen. The road opened to cars on May 1.
I like to park in the visitors center parking lot at Moose and ride the 14-mile section to Signal Mountain Lodge and back. For a major part of the month, the section of road between Jenny Lake and the scenic drive just north of the lake was closed because it hadn’t been plowed. The park said they were having snow removal equipment issues.
Fortunately, when we arrived on April 27, the road was fully plowed and the scenic drive along Jenny Lake was also plowed.
Although the roads were good to go, the weather was kicking up cold, wind, clouds and a bit of precipitation in the form of snow. The forecast for the next day was stellar, but my friend said the 27th was the only day he could go. So we layered up and pedaled on.
Despite the chilly weather, the ride did not disappoint.
Because it was a Thursday, there were few folks on the road. One mysterious sight was a group of five bikes at one pullout leaning against the snow bank north of Jenny Lake. There was no one around in any direction. The mystery was later solved on our return ride.
Farther north, we rode past the road going up to the top of Signal Mountain. This road was covered in more than a foot of snow less than 50 yards from the intersection. It has been years since I have been able to ride to the top of this mountain during April. I’m thinking plowing this road has not been a priority.
The pedestrian path that parallels the Teton Park Road is also still under snow in many places, and the park doesn’t plow this path and leaves it to melt out naturally. Expect that to take at least a couple more weeks to clear.
We arrived at the Signal Mountain Lodge area with most everything closed and mountains of snow piled near the sides of the parking lot. The nearby Jackson Lake is still frozen over, and there was one group of ice fishers out on it. Conditions looked like early April instead of late April. We took the obligatory photos of the lake and Mount Moran in the distance before turning around and heading back.
On the way back, we came to the group of bikes at the pullout, but this time they were being mounted by cross-country skiers. The cyclists had their skis strapped to their backpacks and were heading back to Signal Mountain Lodge parking lot. They reported that the skiing wasn’t very good because of punchy and crusty snow.
We rode the scenic side loop along Jenny Lake on the ride back. There are plenty of photo ops of the lake in the foreground and mountains beyond. Jenny Lake was also still frozen over.
——
If you’re looking for some early-season hikes, here are a few suggestions:
— Hell’s Half Acre Lava Trail. This trail is about 23 miles west of Idaho Falls off Highway 20 (just past mile marker 287). Follow a short dirt road to the trailhead. This trail is one of the first trails in the region to become snow free. The hiking is unique because it doesn’t follow a dirt path, but follows poles stuck in the rock. There is a short loop (about .25 miles) and a longer out-and-back route that heads south for 4.6 miles to a huge vent where most of the lava flowed out to form Hell’s Half Acre.
— North Menan Butte. This large volcanic butte is near the confluence of the Henry’s Fork and South Fork of the Snake River. Hiking to the top is a great short hike offering great views of the Snake River plains and beyond. The trail to the top leaves the west side parking area and climbs about 800 feet to the top. Expect a 3-mile walk if you hike the entire rim trail.
— Sidewinder Trail. With the coming of May 1 this year, the Sidewinder and Stinking Springs trails are now open. These trails are on the south-facing slopes of Kelly Mountain east of Heise Hot Springs off of the Snake River Road. There are still wet/snowy spots along the trails that should be treated gently. The Sidewinder Trail (2.2 miles) is popular with mountain bikers and is a grind going up and a hoot coming down. There are two gates at the trailhead. The left gate is for Sidewinder and the right is for Stinking Springs. The Stinking Springs Trail is open to ATV traffic. The two routes converge after a couple of miles, then the route continues to the top of the mountain after another 2 miles.
