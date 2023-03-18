It happened sort of like this: My sweetheart Julie and I were visiting family in Albuquerque, New Mexico last week and staying with her sister.
Hint: It’s not winter in New Mexico this time of year.
Julie’s sister and her husband are obsessed with mountain biking (which is not a bad thing). It turns out that living in Albuquerque is a good place for biking-obsessed people. On the northeast side of town, up against the deserty Sandia Mountains, is a massive network of trails set aside and protected from encroaching housing development. People hike, bike, run and horseback ride the trails. One of the trails along the base of the mountains is called “365” because you can theoretically ride it every day of the year.
My brother-in-law wanted to take me riding.
“You can borrow Linda’s bike,” my brother-in-law Lew said when he talked of going riding. Linda, his wife, was going to be stuck at work.
I was all in. It was music to Lew’s ears. I hadn’t brought along a bike on this trip, and after a few days of not riding (I ride an indoor bike trainer nearly every day during Idaho winters), I was jonesing for a real ride outside.
My own mountain bike is a beat-up hard-tail beast purchased in the late ‘90s, and Linda’s bike is a more recently minted full suspension beauty, trail tested in places like Moab, Utah; Sedona, Arizona; and Del Norte, Colorado.
We hit the trail in the afternoon and immediately found we needed to take off a layer of clothing. It was definitely not winter here.
Lew led me through miles of single track surrounded by tall cactus, scrub oak and other mean-looking thorn bushes. My personal track record is 100% — that is 100% of the time I go mountain biking, I crash. So far, it’s never been serious, but I assumed it was part of the fun — kind of like my skiing. But after riding on a full-suspension bike, I realized my perfect record might be broken. No longer was I being bucked around when we zoomed over suitcase-sized rocks.
Lew would call out to me about what adventures to prepare for up ahead, “shift down here before these rocks” or “this section is flowy and fast” or “bit of uphill here.” I thought I was riding with a mountain bike-riding savant. I told him so.
Humbly, he said, “I’ve just ridden this trail a hundred times.”
Also, he’s retired and has ridden most of the trails across the Southwest, usually dragging his wife along when she can get time off work.
Even so, I was still impressed because after riding about 14 miles (and 1,200 feet or so of elevation gain), he still seemed to know every rock obstacle and sinister-looking bush by name.
Because it was the middle of the week, we only bumped into a handful of other trail users. It seemed to be about half riders and half hikers. Not bad considering Albuquerque has about a million residents.
I almost kept up my perfect crash record after taking one corner a bit too hot, bouncing off the trail and blasting straight for a jumping cactus. My front tire stopped just short of the sharp spines. Otherwise, it was a great outing considering I have been confined to indoor stationary bikes since October.
Yellowstone National Park’s West Entrance (at West Yellowstone, Montana) was scheduled to close March 15. The park will then start plowing the roads. Usually, the roads are plowed by April 1 and open from West Yellowstone to Mammoth Hot Springs for biking. Those sections of road will open to cars on April 21 (if the weather cooperates).
Grand Teton National Park is scheduled to open the Teton Park Road during the month of April between the Taggart and Bradley Trailhead to Signal Mountain Lodge to bikes and pedestrians only.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.