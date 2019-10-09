She was just a tiny slip of a person who stepped forward and handed me her scorecard. A smallish middle school girl. Her head came up to my shoulder — and I’m not that tall.
I was helping out as a judge at The Edge Climbing Gym Boulder Bash on Saturday morning. My job was to watch contestants climb the short routes and mark their attempts and initial their card when they successfully climbed a route. I had a section of five routes to look after. It was a “sanctioned” legit youth climbing contest that attracted about 40 kids from across the state and a few towns in Utah.
The small girl told me she wanted to climb the blue route and cued up to it, giving it a serious study. She raised her hands and grabbed “air holds” like a street mime working through the route in her mind and with her hands before ever touching the wall. It was a way to get the sequence and positions dialed in before actually clinging to the wall.
I wondered how she was going to do because I had already seen a much taller, beefier guy grunt and crash to the floor with a loud splat off the same route.
She launched off the floor with confidence and grace. She floated up the wall like a dancer. In no time, she topped out with a smile.
“Where are you from?” I asked.
“Utah, Park City,” she said. She was among several Utah kids who made the drive from Logan and the Wasatch Front. There were, of course, several climbers from eastern Idaho and Twin Falls who also turned out to crush the new routes put up especially for the competition.
It reminded me of a quote I heard attributed to Charlotte Witten: “Whatever women do they must do twice as well as men to be thought half as good. Luckily this is not difficult.”
As a parade of climbers passed through my area, some returned again and again. I liked their attitude. One boy even voiced it saying, “I just try and fall off until I figure it out. Eventually, I’ll get it.”
It is a great philosophy. With climbing and many other things in life, failure is the best way to learn and improve. These kids had that figured out. Failure is a good option. They just wanted to give it a go and were having fun in the process. I saw several kids launch off on routes that were clearly out of their reach, but they were enjoying the trying and it didn’t seem to faze them when the route spit them off.
It was fun to watch some kids work a route and get up one move higher each attempt until, after several goes they finally reached the top. The look on their faces was not surprise, but a type of resignation. “Yeah, it was hard, but I just had to work through the process” kind of look.
I realize that at their age, youth has given them a pass to get more tries. Their muscles seem to refresh quickly. I give it a couple of goes then go home and take a nap.