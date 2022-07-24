From Florida to Texas to Arizona and north to Alaska, there is one tiny bird that never fails to delight us. Most recently, we have been seeing them along the Big Springs Nature Trail in Island Park where we are fortunate enough to have numerous breeding pairs. This little bird, only 4 inches long, is the ruby-crowned kinglet, so named for the ruby red feathers on top of the male’s head and, presumably, for their Napoleon-like attitude — despite their small size, they seem to think that they should rule the forest.

If you are not a serious birdwatcher, you may not have even realized that there is such a thing as a ruby-crowned kinglet. Not only are these birds tiny, smaller than a chickadee, but they tend to live high up in spruce and pine forests. If the trees are tall enough, the female will construct her tight hanging nest 40 to 60 feet above the ground.

Terry Thomas is a wildlife biologist and naturalist. You can read more of his work on his website, www.nature-track.com.

