Professional runner Adam Kimble runs at Lake Tahoe on July 29, 2020. On July 18, the Tahoe City resident crushed the previous record for the fastest known time for a supported run on the Tahoe Rim Trail, a roughly 170-mile (273-kilometer) path that circumnavigates Lake Tahoe. He completed the feat in 37 hours, 12 minutes and 15 seconds, almost an hour and a half faster than the previous record.