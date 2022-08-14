 Skip to main content
Running crazy: A 100-mile race through Montana's Crazy Mountains

Crazy Mountain 100
Runners are giddy at the start the Crazy Mountain Ultra 100-mile race near Wilsall on Friday, July 29, 2022.

 Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America
Crazy Mountain 100
Runners make their way into the Crazy Mountains after the start of the Crazy Mountain Ultra 100-mile race near Wilsall on Friday, July 29, 2022.

Megan DeHaan was sitting in a camp chair in a hay field near Lennep in late July, refreshing, and refreshing again, a web page showing dots scattered around the Crazy Mountains. The dots represented the live locations of dozens of people participating in the Crazy Mountain Ultra, a 100-mile foot race through the range, dreamed up by DeHaan, who watched them progress through her course with a mix of relief and anticipation. It was the first year of the race, the only 100-mile race in Montana, and it was far from over.

“It’s all just a bunch of crazy ideas that got put together, and it came to life,” said DeHaan. “We needed a 100 mile race here, and so why not the Crazies?”

Crazy Mountain 100
Race director Megan DeHaan greets Jenny Pierce, the first woman finisher of the Crazy Mountain Ultra 100-mile race, at the finish line on the Berg Ranch in Lennep on Saturday, July 30, 2022.
Crazy Mountain 100
Shane Doyle lets the smoke from bear root waft among the participants of the Crazy Mountain Ultra 100 mile race before the start at the Westling Ranch near Wilsall on Friday, July 29, 2022.
Crazy Mountain 100
A runner wanders around an old structure on the Westling Ranch at the starting line of the Crazy Mountain Ultra 100 mile race near Wilsall on Friday, July 29, 2022.
Crazy Mountain 100
Tyler McRae wears a temporary tattoo of the elevation profile of the Crazy Mountain Ultra 100 mile race on his forearm while refilling water at the Ibex Cabin near Wilsall on Friday, July 29, 2022.
Crazy Mountain 100
Runners wait for the start of the Crazy Mountain Ultra 100 mile race at the Westling Ranch near Wilsall on Friday, July 29, 2022.
Crazy Mountain 100
Mark Egge smiles as he floats into the Halfmoon Campground aid station, 43 miles into the Crazy Mountain Ultra 100 mile race on Friday, July 29, 2022.
Crazy Mountain 100
Justin Barth high-fives a friend while taking a drink at the Halfmoon Campground aid station as his crew prepares his pack for the next section of the Crazy Mountain Ultra 100-mile race on Friday, July 29, 2022.
Crazy Mountain 100
Tyler McRae runs into the fading light towards Twin Lakes in the Big Timber Creek drainage of the Crazy Mountains during the Crazy Mountain Ultra 100-mile race on Friday, July 29, 2022.
Crazy Mountain 100
Crystal Beckman cheers as runners approach Halfmoon Campground during the Crazy Mountain Ultra 100 mile race on Friday, July 29, 2022.
Crazy Mountain 100
A disco ball lights up the trunk of a crew van of a participant of the Crazy Mountain Ultra 100-mile race on Friday, July 29, 2022.
Crazy Mountain 100
Chad Dawson sprays champagne as he runs in racer Justin Barth and the rest of his crew to the finish line of the Crazy Mountain Ultra 100 mile race at the Berg Ranch in Lennep on Friday, July 29, 2022.
Crazy Mountain 100
Every finisher of the Crazy Mountain Ultra 100 mile race received an event belt buckle, pictured at the finish line in Lennep on Saturday, July 30, 2022.

Samuel Wilson can be reached at swilson@dailychronicle.com or at 406-582-2603

