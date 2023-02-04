D.wilsoni_Illus_DFowler-Full-2160w.jpg

The new specimen, nicknamed Sisyphus, is one of four Tyrannosaur skeletons recently collected by Badlands Dinosaur Museum. Here the four Tyrannosaurs dispute ownership of the fresh carcass of a Centrosaurus.

 Image © Rudolf Hima & Badlands Dinosaur Museum.

Northeast Montana has once again produced an unusual fossil find — a new ancestor of the formidable Tyrannosaurus rex.

Daspletosaurus wilsoni — Wilson’s frightful reptile — is believed to link two other Daspletosaurus dinosaurs, according to a recently published research paper by Montana State University student Elias Warshaw and Badlands Dinosaur Museum curator Denver Fowler, an MSU grad.


