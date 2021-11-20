So Black Friday is coming up. I think it’s become a day to rival most holidays at least in marketing importance.
Here’s an idea for those of us who have the day off: Let’s rename it “Outside Friday.”
Instead of marching to the store to buy the latest widget or whatnot that someone in the family can’t live without at 20% off, how about we pick a wild spot outside, drive there and play. I’m thinking it will be an overall savings to our personal bottom lines and build a better lasting memory. Beats standing in line with a hundred other grumpy shoppers.
If you’re visiting family in some far off foreign land for the holidays, like Tuscaloosa or Firth, spend a bit of time exploring the options of what minor expedition you can get lost in for the day. No matter where you go, there’s someplace fun outdoors usually just outside of town.
Be aware that this time of year, conditions can change quickly. We’re waiting for that big storm that rolls in and signals that winter is here to stay for a few months. Most trails above 7,000 feet are already snow-covered.
The Island Park area for instance is under a few inches of snow.
So I’m making a “shopping list” for possible places to go (in case you’re staying here in eastern Idaho for Outside Friday):
Half-day trips:
• Menan Butte. This is a fun and short outing with a nice payoff when you get to the top, especially on a clear day.
• Cress Creek Nature Trail. Just west of Heise, this trail is great for kids and also offers nice views from the top.
• The short loop of the Hell’s Half Acre Lava Trail. Just west of Idaho Falls, this unique “trail” is good fun exploring a volcanic landscape.
• The Snake River trail along the South Fork. This trail, starting at the end of the River Road near Black Canyon, can go all day, but you can also just follow it a few miles along the river canyon and enjoy the wild spaces and awesome views.
All-day trips:
• Any of the west side trails up the canyons in the Teton Range will soak up a day of getting outside. Some of these areas are switching to winter access, so restrictions for motor vehicles apply. I like the newish Southern Valley Trails south of Victor for hiking, skiing and biking. Soon we’ll be switching from boots to skis, snowshoes and fat bikes to access these trails.
• Palisades Creek Trail is an option this time of year. In midsummer, this trail is as busy as Grand Central Station, but now is a good time to go when the hordes are at home shopping. Skiing this trail can be an adventure and requires climbing skins.
• Mountain bike trails in the Big Hole Mountains are getting messy as the rain/snow flies and are probably a no-go. Mountain bikers’ best bet are to visit aunt Loulou in St. George, Utah, this time of year.
Other activities:
• Besides hiking trails, there’s also rock climbing crags that can be perfect this time of year when the sun is shinning.
• Fishing on the South Fork can be sweet in the fall with less traffic and hungry fish. Other usual streams and lakes are also worth a try. Some higher elevation lakes, such as Henry’s Lake, are starting to call to the ice fishers.
• Rumor is that some people are already hiking up the slopes at Grand Targhee Resort and bouncing down a light snowpack. The resort postponed its Nov. 19 season opening. A couple more storms should make it better.
• Ice is forming in places like Teton Canyon for those inclined to climb ice formations. But a few more weeks of cold weather is needed before things shape up well.
With all these options, Outside Friday can’t possibly be boring.