My wife and I are driving to Cleveland where I will attend a workshop on macro photography. I hope to hone my skills in this area of nature study. This workshop really isn’t about equipment and techniques (at least I hope it isn’t) as much as it is about learning to see with “macro” eyes. I hope to work on the “art” end of the photography equation, learning to see patterns, designs and the hidden beauty of subjects, something my scientifically trained mind is challenged by.
What is macro photography? Despite some camera manufacturers calling their close-focusing lenses micro lenses, to me there is a difference between macro and micro. For me, micro is the range of detail only discernible under a microscope or even an electron scanning microscope. There is an incredible world of protozoa, bacteria, algae, cellular processes and detail so small that the naked eye cannot see it, all waiting to be photographed in unique and interesting ways, but I am not equipped to capture it digitally.
Macro is something that you can see with your eye, but whose details might be enhanced with optics such as a 10X hand lens or a 1:1 macro lens. It isn’t just ultra-tight detail such as the compound eye of a horsefly though. The organizer of this conference calls his work tiny landscapes, and that is essentially what this type of photography is. It accentuates small scenes that make up much of the world around us, but that we seldom pay attention to. In this context, a view that captures several feet of real estate, once called a still life, would be a tiny landscape or macro scene.
The challenge with macro photography is moving beyond the record shot that pretty much preserves or documents what you saw without much interpretation, into something that stirs a viewer’s emotions. Sometimes that just requires a different point of view, say from below the subject instead of above. Most of the time it requires more originality and vision, in-camera and in the digital darkroom. It always demands that most rare commodity, one which I have little of, creativity.
These small scenes may be part of a larger scene, literally seeing the trees in the forest. However, they may also be things that we just don’t carefully observe in our busy lives. In the macro world, the ordinary becomes extraordinary when you look carefully and deeply at the bits and pieces that make up the whole of a grand scene. It is the photographer who makes the difference between what is a documentation shot and what is fine art. The rules of artistic composition for grand scenics — rule of thirds, points of power, leading lines, and more — still apply.
The list of potential subjects is endless and you can continually drill down through layers to yield different results. I suppose the variety of subject matter is one reason why I am intrigued with it.
Nature is fascinating on so many levels that I hate to miss any of them. I photograph scenics, wildlife, science, and more. However, the macro world, whether photographing it or just observing, holds a special magic. Like opening butterfly wings, poking around in the macro world reveals hidden treasures only an intimate and close-up view can unmask.