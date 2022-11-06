The first mushroom I ever confidently identified was the shaggy mane. As one of the “foolproof four,” this apparently wasn’t any great feat on my part. They are that easy to recognize. That still hasn’t convinced me to eat one, though. I hope to change that.

Shaggy mane mushrooms (Coprinus comatus) are not shaped in the typical umbrella shape we think of when we consider mushrooms. The cap is much more bullet-shaped, 3 to 5 inches long and up to 2 inches wide. The key to identity is really the shaggy look of the outside of the cap which has lots of “scales” that peel off and curl upward. The stem, when broken off, is fibrous and hollow, not solid.


Terry Thomas is a wildlife biologist and naturalist. You can read more of his work on his website, www.nature-track.com, or pick up a copy of “The Best of Nature,” a collection of more than 100 of Thomas’s best nature essays at the Post Register. Follow him on Facebook, Nature-track.

Tags

Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.