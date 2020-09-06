In the valley, summer is still sizzling hot and full-on, but in the mountains, the signs of autumn are slowly revealing. Grasses have dried to a golden brown, and the leaves of some shrubs and trees are already draining of green chlorophyll, revealing the reds, yellows and oranges of autumn.
Berries, red, purple, orange and white, have replaced their spring flowers with a show equally beautiful. Serviceberry, hawthorn, chokecherry, twinberry, huckleberries, Utah honeysuckle, snowberries and mountain ash will all help to sustain wildlife during autumn migration and through a snowy winter. This might seem like a one-way dance that benefits the animals but not the plants. But the choreography has been worked out over eons, with the plants providing nutritious food and the animals unwittingly passing many of the seeds through their gut — a journey many seeds require to germinate.
Some of our streams and rivers are dotted with strange flashes of red. These are mature kokanee salmon in spawning colors. They are headed to clean gravel beds within the streams where females will carve out redds and lay their eggs and hook-jawed males will cover them in a cloudy milt. In the spring, a new generation of kokanee will replace their parents, becoming part of the system, eating and being eaten, sustaining the web of life.
Bull elk have been bugling for over a week already, working toward yet another fever pitch as the reproductive rut peaks around the autumn equinox. If you are lucky, you will hear, or even see, two raging bulls fight to sort out who gets to breed and who does not.
Despite the still warm days, they are noticeably shorter now. The track of the sun has been steadily dropping, and each day finds it a bit closer to the autumn equinox (Sept. 22 this year) where it will shift from the northern to the southern hemisphere, signaling the official start of autumn.
Although an appreciation for winter has grown within my soul, I still treasure crisp autumn days as the most pleasant and satisfying of the entire year. I would gladly trade March, or even April, here in Island Park for a second September. I love all these changes, yet there is one thing I will miss — the wildflowers.
This spring and summer I paid attention to the blooming and found joy in marking the progress of the season by the floral show. Yellow and delicate, nodding glacier lilies started it before the snow had even left. By June fields of mule’s ear and camas dominated, as visually stunning as a classical painting. Mid-summer found mariposa lilies, lupines, geraniums, yarrow and, in wetter areas, elephantheads, delphinium and monkshood all blooming in profusion. Indian paintbrush and purple-spiked fireweed followed. These flowers served their purpose, producing the seed necessary to continue the species, and are now dry and ready to spread their seed by wind, wildlife or mechanical means.
Autumn isn’t devoid of flowers. Notably, rabbitbrush and sagebrush both flower into late fall. Indeed, the scent of sagebrush flowers is as integral to autumn as the quaver of aspen leaves. Their seeds ripen as the snow begins to cover the ground. Winds distribute these tiny seeds (around one million seeds in a pound of pure seed) on top of the snow where they wait for spring.
With so much happening now and with the immediate future my favorite time of the year, mourning the flowers of spring and summer will be an ephemeral thing. That is an enviable situation to be in.