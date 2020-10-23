When we pulled into the parking area about a half-mile off the main road at Teddy Bear Cove last week there were already three vehicles there. It was more than I’d ever seen there.
Teddy Bear Cove is that rock climbing/ATV playground southwest of American Falls Reservoir out in the boondocks.
Our group added another three vehicles. A veritable mob had formed.
But I had no worries. There were more than 100 bolted routes on the tall walls below us.
What made this outing special for me was my sweetheart had come along. She had recently been gone for more than a month visiting in Wisconsin to help an ailing daughter and son-in-law battling cancer.
We threw ourselves at the rock walls with gusto.
As we left that morning from Idaho Falls, the wind was howling and the air was chilly. Some of my friends met at my house for the ride down to American Falls. They were dressed in coats and pants and wondered if I would be OK in my shorts and T-shirt. We did have to run the heater on the drive down. But after we arrived at the deserty climbing area, I spent the rest of the day in a T-shirt.
This time of year American Falls is sugar beet central. A mountain of beets is piled high next to the railroad terminal and a long line of beefy trucks filled to the brim were lined up to add to the heap. On the drive to the crag, we would occasionally pass beet-filled trucks making a delivery.
With a wintry cold front moving in, careful weather watching will be needed to continue to play outside. If you head to the hills to hike or play, dress in layers. Bring along a shell for wet weather possibilities. Also, because it’s hunting season, wear bright orange or the equivalent for safety.
Deserty places such as Hell’s Half Acre, Craters of the Moon National Monument and Preserve or Massacre Rocks are good bets this time of year. When the sun is shining, these destinations can be quite enjoyable. Often, it’s a matter of how good are the access roads. If the roads going in are snow-free enough to drive, then go for it. If the roads are snowy, go somewhere else. If you try driving snowy roads out in the boondocks, we may not see you again until next spring.
——
One of my favorite places in the West, Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area west of Las Vegas, has switched to reservation-only entrance. The National Park Service felt it was necessary to limit the numbers of people entering the reserve after a season of being slammed with visitors. Like many other national parks and public lands during this pandemic season, Red Rock Canyon found its trails and climbing walls over run with visitors. Fortunately, there are still some entrances just outside of the boundaries worth visiting. For information on the new reservation system, go to recreation.gov online and look up Red Rock Canyon.