Attention cross-country skiers: the Idaho Falls Ski Club wants to get you off the couch and out into the great outdoors!
To help in this endeavor, the club has installed and maintains two warming huts east of Kelly Canyon Ski Resort, both open to the public, free of charge. The Kelly Mountain hut is located 1.5 miles southeast of the “Y” junction on Kelly Logging Road, Forest Road 881, and the Morgan Summit hut is located at Morgan Summit on Forest Road 218.
Both have wood stoves and the Club provides firewood.
The Kelly Mountain hut is the larger of the two and suitable for overnight stays. Amenities include four cots (two with good pads), tables and chairs, a propane stove, lantern, dishes and utensils as well as a large pot for melting snow.
Visitors are advised to bring their own cooking pots, food, drink, one or two small green propane bottles, insulating pads, lots of warm clothes and good sleeping bags.
In order to reserve an overnight stay, go to https://ifskiclub.com and click on the Kelly Hut Reservation link. Or contact Mike Abbott, the Ski Club’s Nordic director, at abb@srv.net or 208-881-2088 for more info.
There are some housekeeping rules:
• The Kelly Mountain hut is located in a wild and beautiful area. Before setting out, make sure you know exactly how to get there, and plan your trip so that you arrive before dark. Abbott can help you with directions.
• There is an uncovered outside toilet available, but you will need to assist in keeping the path shoveled out.
• Pack out all trash.
• Turn off all propane appliances, clean the hut and zipper the door closed when leaving.
Overnight guests will need to park in the small plowed-out area immediately adjacent to the road and just below the Kelly Canyon Ski Resort sign. The Idaho Falls Ski Club does its best to facilitate access to our public lands at Kelly Canyon, but please remember that Kelly Canyon Ski Resort owns, plows and maintains the parking lots, so the resort does require the parking fee.
If you have suggestions or concerns about the parking situation, contact Neil Brown or Dave Stoddard at Kelly Canyon Ski Resort. Comments on your experience with access to your public lands should be addressed to Palisades Ranger District, Caribou Targhee National Forest.
The Idaho Falls Ski Club hopes you will strap on your skinny skis and share our beautiful mountains so near to Idaho Falls. Our warming huts are there to help you do just that!