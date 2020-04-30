With the melting snow, chipmunks, squirrels and voles have become more active at our place, enough so to attract a fox to our yard recently. Roadside marmots are awake in the valley although those that live in our rock wall are sleeping until more snow melts.
Defining a small mammal is often a matter of opinion, but many scientists have slowly settled on mammals weighing less than an average of 5 kilograms or about 11 pounds. That would exclude animals such as coyotes and even badgers, beavers and otter but focuses the discussion on the truly small mammals that are far more abundant than we often realize.
Five kilos are the top end of a size, but the smallest of the small mammals can barely tip a scale at all. The Etruscan shrew is the smallest by weight (1.8 grams or 0.063 ounces — a U.S. dime weighs 2.268 grams), and Thailand’s bumblebee bat stretches to just over 1 inch in body length, the smallest by size.
This is a rather strange way to group animals. Besides being mammals, there are only two things I can think of that justifies such a grouping. First, being small, they are literally on the menu for every predator out there, from grizzly bears to raptors to snakes and even other small mammals, and they have to deal with that. The other similarity is that, being small, they have a lot of surface area relative to body mass and lose heat easily.
Just how diverse is this grouping? Small mammals include bats, the only mammals to conquer the sky. Many small mammals live underground, others in trees. Some, such as mink and muskrats, have become semi-aquatic. Members of this group exist in every habitat type and on every continent except Antarctica. From the deserts of Pakistan to the snowy Arctic, you will find small mammals of one kind or another. Many are rodents, but there are representatives in many other groups as well.
Food habits are equally diverse. Bats are a good example. Many bats are insectivorous and may consume thousands of insects a night. Others, though, are fruit eaters. Still others are nectar seekers and one, the feared vampire bat, makes a tiny cut in its victim and licks the blood. Other small mammals run the food gamut from strict granivores to herbivores that eat one specific plant to omnivores that will eat anything to voracious predators, including the grasshopper mouse that eats other mice. The 6-inch-long pygmy marmoset of the Amazon, the world’s smallest true monkey, eats tree sap and has a specialized lower jaw for chewing through bark.
Coping with the metabolic challenges of small size in a cold climate is a common problem. As temperatures drop, metabolism must increase to stay warm. Shrews of all types balance metabolic losses by eating up to two times their weight in prey each day. Marmots, ground squirrels and many other species just turn off the lights and hibernate through the winter, depending on stored fat for survival. Others, such as tree squirrels, chipmunks and pikas, store food throughout the summer to live on during the winter months.
The world’s smallest primate, a mouse lemur, has a different problem. It is hot in Madagascar, and conserving water and energy is important during the dry season. They can lower their internal temperature and metabolic rate to compensate.
By their nature, small mammals are seldom seen, but there is a lot going on in that hidden world. It just seems right to take a moment to appreciate it.