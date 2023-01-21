When I saw the ad for a discounted celebrity cruise to Cabo San Lucas at the end of the Baja Peninsula, I realized that this was the perfect opportunity to escape winter weather and not break the bank. It took less than a nanosecond to convince my wife that this might be a good idea, and about 10 days later, we disembarked from the Port of Los Angeles.

Cruises are known for their food, and this one was no exception. At a formal dinner each night, we were presented with menu choices from around the world. There was also standard fare, available every night, just in case the more adventurous cuisine was not appealing. One of the standard appetizers was escargot. Now, I knew what escargot was — snails — and determined to try some. Fantastic. Each little morsel came swimming in seasoned butter, and I ordered this appetizer on at least four occasions. I could not, however, convince my wife to try them.


Terry Thomas is a wildlife biologist and naturalist. You can read more of his work on his website, www.nature-track.com, or pick up a copy of “The Best of Nature,” a collection of more than 100 of Thomas’s best nature essays at the Post Register. Follow him on Facebook, Nature-track.

