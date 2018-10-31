Snake River Cutthroats to hold membership meeting
The Snake River Cutthroats fly fishing club will host a membership meeting at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Shilo Inn, 780 Lindsay Blvd.
The meeting will feature a presentation on Euro Nymphing by Robert Van Rensburg from Bud Lilly's Trout Shop. Van Rensburg, an international fly fisher formerly of South Africa, has represented this country several times in World Fly-Fishing championships and has fly-fished in 17 countries. He holds several.
His presentation will target essential equipment, tackle, rigging lines and leaders, knots, casting line management, reading the river, hooks designs, and weighting of flies.
For more information, visit snakerivercutthroats.org.
- Post Register
Stonebridge Boat Ramp closed for improvements
Fremont County and the Idaho Fish and Game Department will temporarily close the Stonebridge boat ramp on the Henry's Fork of the Snake River to install a concrete boat ramp. Construction began Monday and is expected to last 2-3 weeks. During construction the boat ramp will be closed and not accessible for launching boats. Angler access and restroom facilities will remain open.
The current ramp is comprised of gravel and dirt and is sometimes difficult to launch from. The new 20-foot wide concrete ramp will better accommodate boaters and prevent erosion.
For questions regarding this project or its completion call Fish and Game Site Foreman Darin Schneider at 208-525-7290.
- Fish and Game
Fish and Game OKs unlimited fishing at Jensen Grove
The Idaho Department of Fish and Game has issued a salvage order for the Jensen Grove Park pond, allowing anglers to harvest fish without limits through Dec. 31.
The city of Blackfoot notified the department that it plans to shut off the water entering the pond in early December, and they expect the pond to drain to levels that aren’t suitable for fish.
While the salvage order is in place, anglers may take fish by any method, except for “firearms, explosives, chemicals, electrical current or prohibited baits.”
There will be no limit on the size or number of fish anglers may keep. Fish and Game officials emphasize a valid fishing license will still be required.
For more information about this salvage order, contact the Idaho Fish and Game in Pocatello at 208-232-4703.
- Idaho State Journal