Last week just after the first days of spring (at least on the calendar), we drove to Harriman State Park to be greeted by 5 feet of snow on the ground — more than the park had in mid-winter.

The park had just received another 4 inches of snow on top of the 5 feet filling in all of the freshly groomed trails. The nice lady at the visitors center said they would try to groom the trails again while we were there, “So, watch out for the groomer coming around.”


