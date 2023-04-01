Last week just after the first days of spring (at least on the calendar), we drove to Harriman State Park to be greeted by 5 feet of snow on the ground — more than the park had in mid-winter.
The park had just received another 4 inches of snow on top of the 5 feet filling in all of the freshly groomed trails. The nice lady at the visitors center said they would try to groom the trails again while we were there, “So, watch out for the groomer coming around.”
The previous week we were in Mexico rock climbing and enjoying great weather and hoped we would return to beautiful spring weather to start the outdoor rock climbing season in Idaho. No dice.
So, in case you’re wondering, Harriman State Park and all of Island Park are still under a blanket of snow that would make any winter proud.
We skied from the visitors center along the Henry’s Fork River and noted that most of the trumpeter swans were gone, replaced by other migrating ducks. Apparently, they think spring is in the air. Kind of like all the robins I’ve noticed in my snow-covered backyard looking in vain for snacks on some bare patches of lawn.
After passing the Railroad Ranch area, we skied out to the warming hut yurt, then circled back south to the north end of Silver Lake. The lake was still almost completely frozen over.
At the yurt, we paused for a quick lunch. Inside, the yurt was a toasty 70-plus degrees with a fire going in the wood stove. We had the place to ourselves despite hearing other skiers outside.
From there we skied down along the east side of the lake and back to the visitors center.
We didn’t see any critters besides birds, but I did notice fox tracks on a regular basis along the ski trail, crossing the trail and exploring the nearby woods.
We were there last Saturday, and it snowed on us most of the day. The wind picked up occasionally — especially along the open, treeless areas next to lakes and meadows — and was blowing over and filling back in the freshly groomed tracks. The low contrast light conditions made it a guess where the semi-buried groomed tracks were hiding.
Although it wasn’t particularly cold, the wind made us glad that we had buffs to pull up over our faces to keep our noses and chins from getting wind burned.
On the way home, we stopped at the Frostop Drive-In for a greasy lunch and ice cream. Despite it being Saturday, we were the only customers for most of an hour.
Grand Teton National Park is plowing the Teton Park Road for cyclists, walkers, skaters, etc. The road between Taggart Lake Trailhead and Signal Mountain will be open during the month of April to muscle-powered traffic, then will open to motor vehicles starting May 1.
I wouldn’t be in a hurry to rush over and ride the Teton Park road just yet. The weather forecast is calling for scattered snow showers for the next several days.
The pedestrian/bike path from the park’s visitor center to Jenny Lake is not plowed and is allowed to melt off as the weather warms. This pathway generally isn’t snow-free until late April or even into May. The section of the pathway along the National Elk Refuge just north of Jackson, Wyoming is closed until May 1.
Once the pathway is completely open, you can enjoy riding from Jackson all the way to Jenny Lake inside the national park (more than 20 miles one way).
In Yellowstone National Park, plowing is underway on the roads between West Yellowstone, Montana and Mammoth Hot Springs village. There is a short bicycle season in this park between when the roads are plowed and April 21 when the roads open to cars. If the weather cooperates, I like to get in my first-century ride of the year riding between West Yellowstone and Mammoth Hot Springs and back.
