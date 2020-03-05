When springtime tints the landscape green, gentlemen callers, especially birds, will be dressed in their finest, hardly recognizable as the same species as the females they court. This is sexual dimorphism — differences between the sexes — at its finest. Sexual dimorphism takes many forms, but the usual is for the male to be the gaudy show-off and the female the earth-toned camouflaged one. Probably the best-known example is that of the peafowl, also known as the peacock — the male with a huge, iridescent green fan for a tail and the brown-colored peahen, a seemingly different species.
For some males, many of the ducks come to mind, display plumage is just a spring thing. They may look like a different species during breeding season, but from summer to late fall they are in an eclipse plumage that resembles the female. Alternatively, white pelican males look like the females all year long except during breeding season. Then they grow a “horn” on the bill that may seem laughable to us but is irresistible to female pelicans.
Other birds, such as ring-necked pheasant and wild turkeys, are always in their “mating” plumage but add displays such as crowing, strutting and colorful facial wattles in season. Sage-grouse males inflate yellow air-sacs on their breasts during mating season and add long neck plumes to the display. With some songbirds, such as cardinals and phainopeplas, the males are a more striking color but shape and size are similar to females.
Many reptiles also get into the mating game through sexual dimorphism. The male green iguana, for instance, develops an orange tinge during mating season.
Even some male fish develop sexually dimorphic patterns. Male kokanee salmon, for instance, develop hook jaws and turn red during the spawning season. Male guppies develop spots during breeding.
Mammals are often far less ornamentally sexually dimorphic than, say, birds. With its red and blue face, the mandrill male (a primate) is considered the most ornamentally sexually dimorphic mammal. It can also be four times larger than a female. Some of the most common mammal differences are antlers on males (female caribou have antlers too), fuller horn development on males and size. In many mammals, the male is larger and stronger than the female, largely to be able to compete with other males for the right to breed.
In birds, size may be equal between sexes. Like mammals, if combat between males is involved, often the male is larger, but at least with raptors, the female is usually significantly larger.
Sexual dimorphism is all about breeding. Some of the strangest cases are the birds of paradise of New Guinea and Australia. This family, close relatives to crows and ravens, has 42 species, the majority of which are sexually dimorphic to the extreme. Some birds of paradise may have tails up to 40 inches long. Others have cobra-like collars that they raise during display or long facial or neck feathers that dangle tantalizingly in front. They are so unique that they defy description.
All of this showing off has a single purpose for the male: to convince a female to mate with him. This may be done with sedate exhibitions, violent battles between males or highly ritualistic displays where the male must get things exactly right.
Whether it is through female choice or male competition, breeding selection has driven animals to makeover extremes through time and has given us some delightful specimens to enjoy.