As the saying goes: I brought a pea-shooter to a gunfight (or something like that).
Let me explain. I think my strategy was OK, at least at first. I decided to drive my putt-putt car to the trailhead instead of my four-wheel-drive truck, thinking I’d save gas and all. Gas prices being what they are. But as I drove into Driggs last week, snow was pouring from the sky. Snowplows were out racing around trying to keep up.
The roads were slow but OK if I kept it under 45 mph. No one seemed to be pressing their luck, especially after seeing a couple of slide-offs. I had new snow tires that were performing very well, but then I was driving like an old grandpa (cuz that’s what I am).
When I turned off the main drive and onto the Teton Canyon Road, I could see that it hadn’t been plowed over the holidays. Uh oh. My poor little car was plowing snow over the bumper and the windshield was getting plastered with flying snow. I was doing OK staying in someone else’s tracks but I was in dangerous territory — like walking a tightrope, I was only good if I stayed in line. I drove about a 100 yards and turned around. The car struggled as soon as I left the ruts. A bit of spinning forwards and back and the car popped out onto the main road and I drove back to Driggs. Whew. That was a close one, I thought.
My sweetheart’s parting words were ringing in my ear, “Don’t go trying to drive through deep snow in that little car.” I could already hear the, “I told you so’s,” when I got home.
So, I drove south thinking I’d try a different trailhead. Maybe the Southern Trails south of Victor near Mike Spencer Campground would be better.
When I got there, the access road off the highway was worse than the Teton Canyon Road. I think my pickup truck would have had trouble. I turned around and drove back to Idaho Falls via Pine Creek Pass. The pass was surprisingly drivable despite the passing storm.
When I arrived at the turn-off to Kelly Canyon, I took it, thinking what the heck, maybe I could salvage the day with a ski up past the resort.
When I pulled into the area reserved for non-resort users, I realized I made a big mistake. The parking lot hadn’t been plowed, and my little putt-putt car sunk into the soft snow. I was really stuck this time.
A nice man in a big pickup truck, out looking for a Christmas tree, hooked up a tow rope and popped me out.
I decided to cut my losses and drove straight home. But as the car got up to speed, the back wheels started to shake, like they were out of balance. Not good. I worried that it could be something expensive. Was I going to have to replace everything below the level of my license plates? Some days are better than others and some days just need a do over.
I drove straight to the tire shop that sold me my new expensive snow tires and explained that the wheels might need some TLC.
“Let’s take a look,” the tire man said. He bent down and pointed to snow globed onto the rims. “I think you just need to get this excess snow off the rims and you’ll be OK. It’s like a clothes dryer when it’s out of balance. Makes a lot of noise.” He brushed out all the blobs of snow on the back rims.
I drove home and the car behaved perfectly. Whew. The tire man’s comment reminded me of a friend whose cat crawled into his dryer to sit on warm clothes. He returned and thought a few clothes needed more drying, so he closed the door and turned it back on. It sounded like a tennis shoe was banging around inside the dryer. He stopped the dryer and looked inside. His cat staggered out and walked with an odd swagger ever after. Fortunately, the car isn’t having goofy swagger issues.
I think I learned my lesson (until I forget it next winter). If I’m going to some iffy trailheads, take the truck.
With the snow piling up around town, cross-country skiers can find some fun skiing at the city parks — particularly Tautphaus Park and Freeman Park in Idaho Falls. The Teton Lakes Golf Course in Rexburg is getting close to ready.
As of the middle of last week, Harriman State Park was not grooming trails yet. The park is still waiting for another good storm to top them off.
“Staff is itching to get out grooming,” the park said on its Facebook page. “We still need more snow for the safety of our equipment. People have been out on trails with snowshoes and skis, but fat bikes and skate skis are not recommended.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.