High on the second pitch of a fun rock climbing route in the Hostess Gully at Castle Rocks State Park on Friday (where many of the routes are named after Hostess sweet snacks — ours was named Zinger) our rope got stuck.
It’s one of those horrors that no climber wants to deal with. I had lazily let the rope trail beneath me as I belayed my partners up to the anchors more than 130 feet off the ground. I thought things were going fine as all the excess rope was piling up on a tiny ledge about 15 feet below. But then the excess was too much for the ledge to accommodate and gravity took over. The rope jumped off the ledge and disappeared from sight.
Rather than a Hostess Zinger, I was feeling like a Ding Dong.
After my two companions arrived at the anchors and I began pulling up the rope getting ready to continue climbing and the last 30 feet wouldn’t budge. A loop of rope must have found a protruding rock that held it fast — probably something no bigger than a Twinkie.
“This is not good,” I muttered. I jerked on the rope as hard as I could several times. No dice. I thought I was going to have to rappel down and free it when my one companions (one of those INL engineers) suggested we let out some more rope and try and whip it loose. After a few flipping gyrations, the rope popped free and we were back in business. Piece of cake, or perhaps a Hostess CupCake.
We continued to the top of the granite formation and took our shoes off to relax.
This past weekend, we decided to chase the shade.
It was a warm day, inching up to about 80 degrees near Almo on Friday. Saturday was even hotter. Friday wasn’t too bad because clouds started forming during the hottest part of the day, offering some sweet relief.
In the Hostess Gully, one side is shady the first half of the day, then by the afternoon, the other side gets shady. If you go there, climb Zinger (the last pitch is fun and exposed) and also climb the route called Shock and Awe just outside of the gully to the west. The route is so fun, it gave me the giggles.
Our group camped Friday night at the Bread Loaves area at City of Rocks National Reserve. On Saturday morning, we started early to take advantage of the shade on the western side routes, then ate some lunch and returned to the eastern side to climb a bit more. Oddly, we noticed other climbers doing just the opposite, climbing in the sun most of the day. We figured they either had asbestos fingers or were visiting from Arizona.
---
Grand Teton National Park is reporting dry conditions on valley trails and in the lower portions of the canyons with several of the backcountry camping zones melted out.
The higher trails and mountain passes still have snow-covered areas. Expect snow above 9,500 feet. Rangers are advising ice axes to safely navigate passes on the Teton Crest Trail and Paintbrush Divide.
The popular Owens-Spalding and Upper Exum routes on the Grand Teton are reporting snow, ice and wet rock. Baxter’s Pinnacle is still closed to protect nesting peregrines.
The Jenny Lake Ranger Station is open and is the place to go for the latest information on trails and climbing routes.