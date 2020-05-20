Like ants swarming to a melting popsicle on a warm sidewalk, rock climbers were all over The Fins on Saturday.
The Fins is a set of unique limestone rock walls that jut out of the ground at the southern end of the Lost River Range a few miles southwest of Howe. It takes a bit over an hour to drive there from Idaho Falls.
The best formations stand almost dead vertical 200 feet or more tall and in some cases less than 15 feet thick. From a distance the rows of rock walls have the appearance of giant fins stuck on the side of the slopes. Climbing development began at The Fins in the early 1990s and is still continuing.
My sweetheart and a few friends hiked up the side of the steep hill to the rock formations and found bolted routes galore. We climbed most of the day, wearing ourselves out.
At one point I heard voices coming from another rock wall farther up the hillside and went to investigate.
I crested a rise to see a monster vertical wall whose base was far below me. A climber was grunting loudly with effort on a difficult section of a new route. His belayer shouted encouragement. "You got this!" At one point, the climber yelled down, "My finger is stuck in the crack!" He reversed his movement downward, pulling the finger out in a downward motion, shook it as if he were flicking water off it, then resumed climbing upward. A minute later he clipped the anchors midway up the wall.
"What is that route?" I asked.
"It's a project," the climber said. "But since I just did it, I guess it's not a project anymore."
The climber was sitting on a ledge next to the anchors about 70 feet off the ground smiling. "We haven't climbed the second pitch yet, so it's still a project. We just recently bolted it."
The routes looked hard. A nearby route on the same wall near where I stood had a metal label announcing the difficulty as “5.12” — definitely a “try hard” rating for me. But the rock looked amazing and enticing.
The limestone rock at The Fins comes in different flavors. Some of it is sharp and spiky, other walls are smoother and filled with pockets and small edges. A lower area that was recently developed, called Mortal Earth, has more moderately rated climbs than the upper walls. The upper walls at The Fins has generally the better rock — smooth, pocketed and edged. Unfortunately, you’ll need a 4-wheel-drive vehicle with good tires to drive to the top, or you can park lower and walk (saving your vehicle from the wear and tear of the steep, rock-strewn road).
Because The Fins have been put on the map by recent exploits of professional climbers, it attracts people across the West, especially Utah, Colorado and California. Many camp at the top of the road or in dispersed sites not far from the highway.
For more information, about climbing at The Fins, go to the guidebook “Eastern Idaho Sweet Spots.” For information on the Mortal Earth area at The Fins, go to Mountain Project online or just hike up to the walls and read the route ratings labeled on the rocks — that’s generally how we did it.