Two weeks ago, my wife and I were headed back from an early morning at Harriman State Park and decided, literally within a few minutes, to spend a couple of nights in Gardiner, Montana so we could visit Lamar Valley. By noon, we had our reservations and were on our way, stopping only once for gas in Livingston. Just before Christmas is a great time to go, as the park was nearly empty and every hotel had rooms on the cheap. However, we have found this to be a rare diamond when it comes to visiting national parks.

So, my New Year’s Day resolution is to focus over the next several weeks, before life gets in the way of my good intentions, to be more thoughtful and plan this year’s outdoor activities well in advance.


Terry Thomas is a wildlife biologist and naturalist. You can read more of his work on his website, www.nature-track.com, or pick up a copy of “The Best of Nature,” a collection of more than 100 of Thomas’s best nature essays at the Post Register. Follow him on Facebook, Nature-track.

Tags

Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.