Two weeks ago, my wife and I were headed back from an early morning at Harriman State Park and decided, literally within a few minutes, to spend a couple of nights in Gardiner, Montana so we could visit Lamar Valley. By noon, we had our reservations and were on our way, stopping only once for gas in Livingston. Just before Christmas is a great time to go, as the park was nearly empty and every hotel had rooms on the cheap. However, we have found this to be a rare diamond when it comes to visiting national parks.
So, my New Year’s Day resolution is to focus over the next several weeks, before life gets in the way of my good intentions, to be more thoughtful and plan this year’s outdoor activities well in advance.
My thinking on this goes beyond having family, church and community commitments, as well as trivial pursuits, expand to fill any time that I create without a specific plan. Outdoor recreation, especially camping in national parks, has become competitive. I hate to admit it, but because of the competition, having fun outside often requires much more advance (sometimes really advance) planning than it once did. It is not all bad to have a year’s worth of adventures mapped out in strategic ways, but it is a change from being able to just go on a moment’s notice.
Here is an example of what I mean. Let’s say I want to go to Great Smoky National Park in Tennessee during the third week in May. I want to camp at Cade’s Cove Campground. A quick look at those dates on Recreation.gov shows that almost 50% percent of the available sites are already reserved and the year is one day old. By March, they will all be reserved and I will be out of luck. This is true with many campgrounds, including backcountry units, in national parks and the more popular national forest campgrounds.
Lotteries are another form of reservation. While the campground reservations are first come first served, lotteries are an attempt to make obtaining highly desired permits accessible to any applicant. Names are randomly drawn for the limited permits available. However, lotteries have deadlines and if you miss the deadline for application, you are out of luck for the year. For example, if floating the Middle Fork of the Salmon River is on your list, you have until the end of January to apply for a permit. By Valentine’s Day, you will likely know if you won the lottery and will have the coveted permit.
On the other hand, if you want to visit the Coyote Buttes (North), an amazing part of the Paria Canyon-Vermillion Cliffs Wilderness in Arizona, you are too late for this year (2023). The lottery closed last night while we were partying and winners will be posted today. Planning. It’s all about planning in advance.
Little details, ones you might not think about if you have never been exposed to them, may ensnare you as well. For instance, Glacier National Park will continue to implement a vehicle reservation system, separate from a park pass, in the summer of 2023, and it must be acquired in advance. If you don’t have one, you don’t go into the park. It is frustrating to get to the gate early in the morning anticipating a sunrise in the park only to find that you can’t get in because you missed a step in the process.
This all means that planning, early planning, is often critical to just being able to visit a select location. Recreation.gov is the go-to site for all outdoor recreation at the federal level. According to their website, “We’re here to help you dream up your next trip, figure out the details, and reserve experiences at over 4,200 facilities and 113,000 individual sites across the country.” You can obtain permits, enter lotteries, reserve campsites and even get help in planning your trip, with dozens of suggestions for places to see and stay at along your route.
Just remember that Recreation.gov is for federal sites only. If you want to reserve, say, a state park campsite or a yurt at Harriman State Park, you will likely go through Reserveamerica.com.
New Year’s Day is not too soon to start planning your year of outdoor adventures. Get your permits purchased and your campsites reserved now while availability is still good and you can select what best fits your needs and style. It is the new way.
Terry Thomas is a wildlife biologist and naturalist. You can read more of his work on his website, www.nature-track.com, or pick up a copy of “The Best of Nature,” a collection of more than 100 of Thomas’s best nature essays at the Post Register. Follow him on Facebook, Nature-track.
