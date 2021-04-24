Last week I forgot to mention one kooky thing that happened during our 100-mile ride in Yellowstone National Park.
It happened when the monster wind gusts hit us on the long uphill coming out of Mammoth Hot Springs. We estimate that the gusts were about 60 mph. The first gust stopped us cold and forced us to get off our bikes. As I was walking uphill with both hands on the handle bars, a second gust hit and it was so strong that it lifted my lightweight bike off the ground and threatened to pull it out of my hands — like a schoolyard bully saying, “Hey punk, give me that!”
I took a stronger grip and leaned into the force. I think cyclists hate the wind more than rain or snow.
On the subject of cycling in the parks, Grand Teton National Park is still open to non-motorized traffic along the Teton Park Road until May 1. Parking is crazy and I suggest you ride the few extra miles from the visitor center at Moose to avoid the zoo at the Taggart Lake Trailhead.
Yellowstone is open to motor vehicles, but it is still a good time to ride bikes in the park (when the weather cooperates) because there is generally less traffic this time of year. The road to Old Faithful and back has a good shoulder to stay away from traffic.
Last weekend I joined a few friends to rock climb west of American Falls in the Massacre Rocks area called Teddy Bear Cove. While the temperatures struggled to reach 60 degrees, we felt a bit overdressed at the base of the rock walls. I was thinking I should have worn shorts.
It felt good to rock climb in summer conditions.
The rock is a dark gray to black basalt and tends to face toward the south. As the sun hits the wall, the heat is absorbed and reflected back. When the temperatures get much over 65 degrees, it’s time to find some shady walls. Climbing here in the summer is only recommended if you are a rattlesnake, lizard or have asbestos fingers.
As we climbed I heard owls nearby. My buddies said they saw an owl while I was busy climbing. The sandy ground is littered with tiny dry bones from former owl dinners burped up and dropped from perches above.
The climbing area where we went has plenty of variety from easy to challenging and quantity to keep people occupied. I have been here several times and still have several routes I haven’t yet tried.
For those looking for some spring hiking destinations, I’d like to recommend the Hell’s Half Acre Lava Trail west of Idaho Falls. Other great trails this time of year include those at Craters of the Moon National Monument and Preserve.
For mountain bikers, the City Creek trails at Pocatello are quite popular. The Sidewinder/Stinking Springs trails east of Heise will open up on May 1.
The trails at the 7N Ranch Bike Park are open and dried out.