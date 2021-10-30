Our recent rainstorms reminded me of when I used to live in Mississippi (seems like 100 years ago).
When it rains there, it comes in buckets. The area would get about 40 inches a year. When you’d step on bare ground you would sink up to your knees. Driving on muddy roads was worse than driving in the snow. I remember once getting stuck in the mud on a fishing trip after a surprise storm with my kids and having to hitchhike home. I left the fish we caught in the stranded car. By the time I returned the next day, the sun cranked the heat up to 85 degrees and my car stunk of dead fish well past their expiration date. The remains became food for the alligators and turtles.
The sun did, however, dry the mud into concrete and I was able to easily drive away (with the windows wide open).
I’ve never had that issue in Idaho. Dirt roads can get bad in wet weather, but they generally dry out quickly. We have a different kind of dirt here. Trails are best avoided in wet weather, particularly mountain bike trails. Give them a day or two to dry out.
Trails out in the lava flows are a good bet this time of year. With temperatures in the 40s and 50s, it’s a great time to visit Craters of the Moon National Monument and Preserve or Hell’s Half Acre.
You can still sneak in some fall outings on sunny days to most places and trails if you dress for the conditions. The trails at the valley level in Jackson Hole and Grand Teton National Park are also still worthwhile.
South- and west-facing rock climbing crags are excellent this time of year. My favorites are the Pointless and South Park crags along the South Fork of the Snake River, Ross Park’s Sunny Side, Teddy Bear Cove in the Massacre Rocks area and Boot Camp Wall in the Blackfoot River Canyon.
I have friends planning some tempting climbing vacation trips during the Thanksgiving holiday to the Nevada/southern Utah area this year. Temperatures down there can range from 50 to 75 degrees in late fall and often into winter. (Now how can I twist my schedule around to make that trip work?)
A friend and I once did a trip to Red Rock Canyon National Reserve near Las Vegas in January to rock climb for three days. We enjoyed 50- to 60-degree days. Our original plan was to go ice climbing in Ouray, Colorado, but we decided that would be too expensive and nasty cold. I think we made the better choice.
So don’t pack everything away just yet. There’s still some sunshine and happiness to be had this fall.
Alas, road biking is a bit rougher this time of year and moving forward until spring, unless you haul your bike to southern Utah or Arizona.
——
The next big thing coming down the pike at us is ski swaps. While many of us don’t need to buy anything, they do serve to get us stoked about the coming winter season. But buying that one new item does get you excited to go try it out to see what difference it makes. Whether the difference is real or imagined doesn’t seem to matter too much.
The next ski swap will take place Nov. 5 and 6, in Pocatello at the Idaho State University Student Union ballroom from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Nov. 5 and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Nov. 6.
The Idaho Falls Ski Club Ski Sale will start Nov. 11 with equipment drop off from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. or 9 a.m. to noon Nov. 12 at the Bonneville County Fairgrounds exhibit hall. The sale and festival starts at 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Nov. 12 with the early bird hours (costing $10) and $2 after 8 p.m. Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 13 with an all-day entry fee of $2. Exact change or credit card accepted.
The ski club will have memberships on sale at the ski sale and local ski resorts will also have season passes for sale.