Starting off the new year you’ll get lots of advice on goals to set and new or old things to try, perhaps exercise routines, etc.
I’m going to keep it simple with my advice. Just one word: consistency.
Over the years, I have learned that it’s not that hard to get good at something if you do it regularly, say two or three times a week.
You may not notice big improvements until you look back all the way to the start, but you’ll see them.
So find an active recreation that gets the heart pumping and do it CONSISTENTLY.
—-
Speaking of heart pumping, we went to Bear Gulch last week and cross-country skied to the lower Mesa Falls on beautiful snow.
I came prepared for some cold weather. The temperatures in Ashton were 6 degrees, but higher up the hill at Bear Gulch, it was reasonable 20ish.
Another bonus was little traffic because it was the middle of the week. Despite a large parking lot to accommodate skiers and snowmobilers, it can be busy during the weekends. It helps to go early.
The Bear Gulch trail follows the unplowed road to Mesa Falls for about a quarter of a mile (shared with snowmobiles), then turns off the road onto a marked trail that follows the rim of the Henry’s Fork River canyon. As you ski or snowshoe along the rim, you are treated to gorgeous views of the canyon below. After about 3.5 miles, you’ll come to the overlook for the Lower Mesa Falls. There’s a kiosk and vault toilet here.
From here, if you want to see the Upper Mesa Falls, continue up the road for about 1.5 miles until you come to a side road (on the left) leading downhill to the Mesa Falls lodge. The round-trip distance to the Upper Mesa Falls is about 11 miles from the parking lot, to the Lower Mesa Falls, it's about 7 miles.
There is also a 1-mile spur loop trail on the northeast side of the road near the Upper Mesa Falls sign worthy of skiing when it’s groomed.
I was impressed that there were two separate trails, one for skiers and one for snowshoers, all the way to the lower falls on the way there. But on the way back, snowshoers mashed down the ski trail for the first mile or so. It didn’t turn out to be a big deal because the snow was quite good. On days when the snow is icy or crusty, having ski tracks destroyed can be annoying.
For more particulars on this and other area ski trails, refer to the guidebook, “Eastern Idaho Sweet Spots.”
——
Last week’s column where I wrote about seeing a white weasel at Harriman State Park prompted this response from Victoria McDonald:
“Ermine fur were used on the robes of high-class Tlingit, Haida and Tsimshian natives in Southeast Alaska and British Columbia, but also used on the robes of European royalty once the European fur trade developed.
Many native stories focus on transformation — from a human to an animal, or vice versa. The transformation from a small brown creature to a snowy white one with a black tipped tail gives it a certain spiritual component.
I live in Ketchikan, Alaska. Years ago my large (90 lbs) brown dog encountered an ermine — That small creature stood outside its home under a tree and hissed fiercely at my dog — not backing off — and the dog retreated. Weasels are known for their bravery.”
--
Our Banff Mountain Film Festival photo contest is still going on. Send us your outdoor photos to jpainter@postregister.com. Winners will receive a ticket to watch the Banff program online. You can buy tickets to watch the show at ifnsp.org. A portion of the ticket price goes to fund our local Nordic ski patrol. Deadline for the contest is Jan. 31.