It started when our son called asking for ideas for an early spring hike. We thought about it and called him back with some suggestions. Then I provided him with a couple of lists that I have created over the years of places to go and things to do around east Idaho. Reality struck after looking at the lists and discussing all the things we hope to do this summer around home and on the road. Clearly, there aren’t nearly enough days to get it all in, especially when we factor in family and friends and house projects.
I am itching to get going on summer activities even though three feet of snow still carpets the ground at home. I’ve been daydreaming of so many activities that it has nearly worn me out. There are so many fun things to do and places to go in our area.
It really boils down to learning to specialize, something that I have never been able to do. I know many people for whom the outdoors means one or two things. That may be riding horses or ATVs, mountain biking, canoeing, hunting, fishing, birding, rafting, photography, wildlife viewing, mountain climbing, hiking or a myriad of other activities. For them, time off means just one thing: grabbing one piece of gear and heading out to do their favorite activity, the one they choose above all others.
Me, I am a jack of all outdoor recreation, and literally, master of none. There are a few activities that I never warmed to, mainly the more extreme sports. Beyond that, I literally try to do it all. When we pack for an adventure, the truck might look more like a moving van with canoes, bicycles, ATV in the trailer, fishing poles, guns, camping gear, Dutch ovens. Geez, my photography gear alone fills the entire back seat of the truck.
If our destination includes a hike, I look pretty much like my truck. I can’t leave much behind because I might “need” it somewhere on the trail. So, with a pack full of gear, tripod over my shoulder and camera around my neck, I trudge off, wondering how I can ever think that this is fun.
Even with all my competing interests, if I could just learn to do one thing at a time, it would make outdoor life so much easier. For instance, today I go fishing and the camera, hiking gear, bicycles and such stay home. Tomorrow it might be cycling, then everything else stays home. I could still fit in an incredible amount of activity and possibly get more competent at something at the same time.
That approach can be helped by timing. For example, the ice on Island Park Reservoir is going to last for a while longer, so there is no sense planning a fishing trip there. The same goes for many of the roads and trails in our area. They open with a schedule of their own, and until they are ready for a hiker, mountain biker or ATV rider, there is no sense trying to plan something at road’s end. So, that means planning activities in the lower country first, such as a birding trip to Market Lake, fishing on the South Fork (before water gets too high — more timing) or cycling on the Bone Road.
I hope to spend most of the summer season outdoors. In these times of social distancing, the outdoors still offers wonderful opportunities for fun — if I can avoid a recreation meltdown.