On Saturday I went for a 60-mile bike ride with friends in the morning, then took a nap and went rock climbing with pals in the late afternoon. (That’s what happens when your wife is out of town visiting grandkids.)
So with the recent spell of sweet weather, it’s game on for most outdoor activities.
Hiking and mountain biking trails are good to go unless you’re going above 9,000 feet. At that elevation, you can expect to hit some snow. If the temperatures climb above 80 degrees, it's time to get higher in the mountains.
When the temperatures start creeping up above 70 degrees, some rock climbing areas become hard to climb. It’s that sizzling frying bacon sound when your hands touch the rock that lets you know it’s time to find shade.
Fortunately, here in eastern Idaho we have options. Here are a few crags that work when the heat is on: Heise Rock in the evening, Paramount in the evening, RPM Wall in the afternoon and evening, The Playground (Blackfoot River) in the evening, The Fins after 1 p.m., Darby Canyon after 1 p.m., the Shady Wall (Teton Canyon) all day, Crank Cave west side in the evening, The Arcane crag after 1 p.m., Box Canyon (near Howe) is a mixed bag and Ross Park (Pocatello) Shady Side after noon. For popular areas such as Pointless crag or South Park, you’ll have to stick to mornings or cooler days.
For information on these and other area climbing crags, consult the guidebook “Eastern Idaho Sweet Spots” available at Idaho Mountain Trading or the Post Register.
—
Here’s a little inside tip for mountain bikers interested in checking out the awesome trails on the east side of Teton Pass this weekend.
These gravity and cross-country mountain bike trails are some of the best in the West.
The Teton Freedom Riders is hosting a Pass Bash from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. The group will be shuttling bikers up the pass to any trailhead they wish to try. Climb on board at the Stagecoach Bar in Wilson, Wyo. Look for the Teton Freedom Riders tent and Hoff’s Bikesmith tent near the Stagecoach Bar.
The event is billed as an opportunity to get to know the pass trails better or hook up with new people who can show you the lay of the land.
Cross-country bikers, freeriders and downhillers are invited to join. Kids must have an adult with them.
For information, go to Pass Bash on Facebook.
—
This Saturday is the Around The Rock 2019 ride starting at Fitzgerald’s Bicycles in Victor. Starting at 6 a.m., participants will ride up to the Flagg Ranch Road from Ashton and head east to Flagg Ranch, then south through Grand Teton National Park, through Jackson Hole and over Teton Pass back to Victor. The ride is 154 miles and a mix of half pavement, half gravel. Some people will do it in two days, others in one.
For information, go to Around The Rock 2019 on Facebook.